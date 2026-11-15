Rs 1,500 Crore Bonanza, Jobs For Medal-Winning Sportspersons in Arunachal

The Arunachal Pradesh government has approved a Rs 1,500-crore plan to improve school infrastructure across the state, alongside a new scheme offering government jobs to medal-winning sportspersons. The decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting on Saturday, November 14, as part of a series of measures aimed at strengthening education, public services and investment opportunities.

The cabinet cleared the standard operating procedure for the implementation of Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029, allocating a budget of Rs 1,500 crore between 2026 and 2029. The initiative will focus on improving classrooms, school buildings, student hostels and residential facilities for teachers, particularly in areas where educational infrastructure requires further development.

According to an official statement, over 800 schools have been upgraded under the mission's first phase, with expenditure of Rs 3,612 crore. The improvements include construction of over 120 hostels, 152 science laboratories and 159 libraries.

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The second phase will prioritise infrastructure development based on district-level assessments, allowing authorities to identify schools with the greatest need for additional facilities. To ensure transparency, the government plans to introduce digital monitoring, geo-tagging of projects, financial audits and independent verification of completed works.

The cabinet also approved the Chief Minister's Sports Talent Appointment and Recognition Scheme (CM-STARS), which will provide direct government employment opportunities to athletes from various schools and colleges who win medals at major international sporting events.

The scheme will cover medal winners at the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games and Commonwealth Games.

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The initiative will be introduced through amendments to the Arunachal Sports Policy, 2017. Apart from providing financial and career security to successful athletes, the government hopes to encourage young people to pursue professional sports. Medal-winning sportspersons would contribute to the development of sports in the state by taking up responsibilities as coaches, players and sports administrators.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal cabinet approved a revised Operation and Maintenance Policy for rural and urban drinking water supply systems. The policy incorporates all 19 major recommendations issued by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti and aims to improve the financial sustainability and long-term maintenance of water infrastructure.

Greater participation from gram panchayats and Village Water and Sanitation Committees will be encouraged to support the management of local water supply systems.

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