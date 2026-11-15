Arunachal Governor Seeks To Improve Education, Health And Skill Development Of Tribal Youth

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik called for greater efforts to improve education, healthcare, livelihoods and skill development opportunities for tribal communities and highlighted efforts need to be made to preserve their cultural identities.

He extended greetings to tribal communities across the country on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The governor, in a message, said the occasion should inspire people to go beyond remembering the tribal icon and work towards the overall development and empowerment of indigenous communities.

Parnaik said the tribal communities are custodians of an extraordinary cultural legacy, with their languages, folklore, indigenous knowledge, festivals, music, dances and traditional crafts enriching the country's national heritage.

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"Arunachal Pradesh, with 23 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, reflects this remarkable diversity," he was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that tribal traditions offer valuable lessons in community harmony, respect for nature and peaceful coexistence.

Describing Birsa Munda as a visionary tribal leader, freedom fighter and spiritual guide, the governor said he courageously championed the rights of tribal communities and defended their land, identity, faith and ancestral traditions.

"His life and sacrifice remind us that cultural identity is a source of dignity, strength and self-respect," he said.

Parnaik also paid tribute to Birsa Munda and other tribal freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifices enriched the country's freedom struggle.

He called upon people to preserve their roots, empower communities and ensure that indigenous heritage remains a source of pride and inspiration for future generations.

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Chief Minister Pema Khandu also paid tributes to Birsa Munda, saying tribal heritage is an inseparable part of India's identity, shaped by courage, sacrifice, resilience and a deep connection with land, culture and traditions.

In a social media message, Khandu said Birsa Munda was a remarkable son of the soil who challenged colonial oppression and inspired his people to stand up for their rights, dignity and identity.

The chief minister extended warm greetings to the people on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and called for remembering the contributions and sacrifices of tribal icons in protecting the country's rich cultural heritage.

Born in 1875 in Ulihatu village in Jharkhand's Khunti district, Birsa Munda is credited with mobilising tribals against colonial rule. He died in British custody at the age of 25 on June 9, 1900.

The birth anniversary of the freedom fighter has been celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas since 2021 to honour the contributions of tribal communities, especially in the freedom struggle, and to highlight their important role in preserving the country's heritage and advancing its progress.

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