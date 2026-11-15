Lakshya Sen Scripts History, Beats Koki Watanabe To Win Kumamoto Masters Japan Open

Lakshya Sen won the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 title on Sunday, becoming the first Indian men's singles player to claim the trophy. The world No. 13 came from a game down to beat Japan's Koki Watanabe 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 in a final that lasted one hour and four minutes.

The win gave Sen 9,200 valuable BWF ranking points and his second title of the year. He had also won the Hylo Open in Germany earlier this season. The latest result adds to his tally as he looks to secure a place at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, PTI reported.

Sen had to work his way back into the match after Watanabe made a strong start in front of the home crowd. The Japanese shuttler controlled the opening game, keeping Sen under pressure and taking it 21-13.

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The Indian gradually found his rhythm in the second game. He began taking charge of the rallies, found more opportunities to attack and kept Watanabe from dictating the pace. Sen held his nerve in the closing stages to win the game 21-18 and take the match into a decider.

The third game was a different contest. Sen took an 11-7 lead into the interval and continued to put Watanabe on the back foot with his attacking shots and movement across the court. The Japanese player struggled to match the Indian's pace as Sen extended his lead and closed out the game 21-14.

The victory is a landmark for Indian badminton, with Sen becoming the first Indian men's singles player to win the Japan Masters Super 500 title. It also gives him another important result in the closing stretch of the season, when ranking points will play a key role in determining qualification for the BWF World Tour Finals.

Lakshya Sen wins second title of the year

Sen's title in Japan follows his victory at the Hylo Open in Germany, giving him two tournament wins this year. Winning titles at consecutive tournaments also offers a timely boost to his confidence and ranking campaign.

The Japan Masters final was not a straightforward win. After losing the first game, Sen had to adjust his approach and find a way past an opponent who was playing in front of his home supporters. His response in the next two games proved decisive.

For Sen, the Kumamoto Masters title is both a personal achievement and a significant result for Indian men's singles badminton. He will now look to carry this form into the remaining tournaments of the season as he pursues a place among the players competing at the BWF World Tour Finals.

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