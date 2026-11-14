'Being 21 In Mumbai': Woman's October Expense Breakdown Sparks Online Interest

A 21-year-old Mumbai woman has shared how much she spent in October, giving viewers a breakdown of what it costs to live in the city as a young adult.

In an Instagram Reel, she takes viewers through her monthly expenses, from engineering college fees and rent to travel, eating out, shopping and subscriptions.

Her breakdown shows how quickly everyday costs and fixed expenses can add up for young people living on their own in Mumbai, one of India's most expensive cities.

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How Much Did She Spend In October?

According to the figures displayed in the Reel, her expenses include her fourth-year engineering fees, Rs 2,73,000, which forms a major part of her expenses for the month of October. She states that she pays rent to her parents and that it amounts to Rs.23,000 every month. Recreational costs include transportation which costs the woman Rs 4,000, eating out which amounts to Rs 2,700 and shopping which amounts to Rs 9,300.

The creator also displays a list of subscription services, including Claude, Meta, Spotify, Caption AI, InShot and Netflix, which cumulatively cost her Rs.6,300.

One of the notable figures in the breakdown is the Rs 40,000 monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), which indicates a substantial allocation towards investments alongside her day-to-day expenses.

The engineering fee of Rs 2.73 lakh is another significant component of the expenditure breakdown.

The video offers a glimpse into the financial commitments of a young engineering student living in Mumbai, where accommodation, education and everyday spending can form a considerable part of a monthly budget.

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