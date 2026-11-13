Got 4 Job Offers Without Applying, Says Reddit User; Explains Simple Networking Strategy That Worked

A Reddit user has sparked an online discussion after claiming to have secured four job offers in 2026, with an average annual package of Rs 19 lakh, without applying to a single advertised vacancy. The user shared a job-hunting strategy that involves identifying companies actively looking to hire, contacting hiring managers directly through email and tracking startups that have recently raised funding.

Sharing their experience on the subreddit r/bangalorejob, the user stated that the four offers came from startups, including one backed by Y Combinator (YC), a prominent startup accelerator. The most notable aspect of the claim is that the user did not apply for a single job vacancy and instead relied solely on direct outreach to hiring managers, recruiters and startup founders.

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Two Networking Strategies

The original poster explained two methods that helped them identify potential employers and approach them directly.

1. Catch Hiring News Early: The first strategy involves monitoring LinkedIn for newly published recruitment announcements. The user suggests that candidates identify hiring announcements published within the previous 24 hours and prioritise posts that have not yet attracted widespread attention. "Speed is everything. Your real shot is being in the first 100 applicants," the user wrote.

After identifying a post announcing a job vacancy, the user recommends finding the professional email address of the person who published the hiring announcement. Instead of sending a direct message, candidates should email the person directly and keep the message short, preferably under five lines.

The user also suggested using email-finding or email-extraction tools to locate professional email addresses. The idea is to reach the person responsible for the hiring announcement directly instead of competing with a large pool of applicants through conventional recruitment channels.

2. Track Startups That Have Recently Raised Seed Funding: The second strategy, according to the original poster, involves monitoring startup funding announcements, particularly those involving companies that have recently raised seed funding. According to the user, startups often begin expanding their teams after securing early-stage investment.

The user suggests understanding what the company does, the products or services it offers, its business model, current growth plans and where one's professional skills could be useful. Candidates should then identify three people, including the founders, and email them directly. The underlying idea is to approach a startup when it is expanding its workforce rather than waiting for it to advertise a specific vacancy.

20 Emails A Day And AI Tools

One of the most specific recommendations in the Reddit post was maintaining a daily outreach target of 20 emails. The user advised candidates against using AI-generated emails, suggesting instead that they write short, direct and slightly informal messages that stand out. The reasoning was that personalised, less polished emails could attract more attention among a sea of AI-generated, polished messages.

The Reddit user also mentioned that parts of the job search process could be automated using AI tools such as Claude. The suggested applications include identifying recently published hiring announcements, tracking startups that have recently raised seed funding, collecting information about companies that might be hiring, finding relevant people within organisations and organising potential employers into a list for outreach.

The idea is to automate repetitive searches so that candidates can spend more time understanding companies and writing personalised emails.

"Do this every day and you should start getting calls by week 2," the user wrote. "It's a numbers game. And a speed game. You don't need to be the best candidate. You need to be a good one who shows up first," they added.

Redditors React

The post attracted significant engagement and a mixed response, with several users discussing the effectiveness of direct outreach in a competitive job market.

Some commenters questioned the authenticity of the claims and pointed out that the original poster appeared to be promoting a product called Pippo, described in the discussion as a job-hunting assistant.

"Your account says promoting Pippo Job hunting buddy. Why do you write this fake posts ? This is the same advice given by so many Gurus," one commenter wrote. The user acknowledged working on a startup but maintained that the shared experience was genuine.

Other commenters shared their own experiences of contacting hiring managers directly after struggling with conventional job applications. Some said approaching the person responsible for recruitment could help speed up the process.

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However, others cautioned that sending unsolicited emails in large numbers could come across as spam. They stressed that candidates should research companies and ensure their communication is relevant rather than sending generic messages.

Another user commented on the state of work-life balance, stating, "Imagine doing all this work to get a job which again is gonna squeeze the work out of you. This world is cooked mate. What a time to be alive."

The broader takeaway is that candidates can explore opportunities beyond conventional recruitment platforms by identifying companies that may be hiring and establishing direct contact with decision-makers. However, networking and outreach can only help candidates get noticed. Relevant experience, professional skills and interview performance remain important factors in securing a job.

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