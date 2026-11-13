Scary Picture: Rana Daggubati Unveils First Asset, Kangana Ranaut Set For Horror Return

Horror films have always found different ways to build suspense and keep audiences guessing. A new project is now bringing together an actor and a filmmaker for a story that promises a fresh take on the genre.

Scary Picture First Asset Unveiled

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati has unveiled the first promotional asset of Scary Picture, starring Kangana Ranaut. The asset was released on Friday, November 13, giving the upcoming film a fitting introduction on a day associated with horror and superstition.

Rana shared the announcement on Instagram with the caption, “A new nightmare is about to unfold.” The promotional material presents Scary Picture as a presentation by Dr D. Ramanaidu and features Kangana in the lead role. It also credits D. Suresh Babu and Ravi Babu and reveals that the film is scheduled to arrive in 2027.

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Rana Daggubati said, “What we want, starting with Scary Picture, is to create a consistent stream of production support and release opportunities for filmmakers who love this genre. India is diverse in every genre, and horror is no different. Every region has its own fears, its own stories and its own ways of telling them. We're open to every subgenre: psychological, creature, horror-comedy, social horror, or whatever new narratives filmmakers bring to us.”

Ravi Babu Makes Hindi Directorial Debut

Telugu filmmaker Ravi Babu is directing Scary Picture. He has previously helmed Telugu films such as Anasuya and Avunu and has worked in the horror genre.

The project was announced at HorrorCon India 2026 in New Delhi on October 31. During the event, Rana revealed Ravi Babu as the director, marking the filmmaker's first Hindi feature. Kangana later shared the announcement on social media.

The film has been described as an edgy and experimental horror project. Details about its storyline and characters have not been revealed yet.

Kangana Ranaut's Horror Film Journey

Kangana Ranaut has previously appeared in horror films at different stages of her career. She starred in Raaz: The Mystery Continues, released in 2009, and later featured in Chandramukhi 2 in 2023.

With Scary Picture, Kangana is set to return to the genre. More details about the project are expected to be revealed later.

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