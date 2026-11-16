Adani Wind Begins Production Of India's Longest Wind Turbine Blade; 5 MW Platform Certified For Serial Production

Adani New Industries Ltd. (ANIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL) commenced production of 91.2-metre onshore wind turbine blades at its integrated manufacturing facility in Mundra, Gujarat. The company has also secured certification for its MWL185-5.0 MW wind turbine platform, clearing the way for serial production.

The 91.2-metre blades are the longest wind turbine blades manufactured in India. Developed for the MWL 185-5.0 MW platform, they will be used on a turbine featuring a 185-metre rotor diameter, the largest in India, and a hub height of 140 metres. The rotor sweeps nearly 26,600 square metres, equivalent to more than three and a half standard football pitches.

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The MWL185-5.0 MW platform harnesses varying wind speeds, thus delivering a more consistent generation profile, better utilization of available wind resources, and an improved overall capacity utilization factor (CUF). The new blade extends the range of products manufactured at Mundra, where the facility currently produces blades measuring 78.6 metres and 80.5 metres.

Scaling to 91.2 metres represents a substantial progress in blade design, materials engineering, manufacturing precision and handling capability, strengthening India's capacity to manufacture larger wind turbine components for next-generation wind turbines.

“Producing India's longest wind turbine blade and securing certification for our 5 MW platform mark an important milestone for Adani Wind and the country's wind manufacturing sector," Milind Kulkarni, chief executive officer (CEO), Adani Wind, said.

"Larger blades and higher-capacity turbines enable each machine to capture more energy, including at sites with lower wind speeds. This helps in broadening the geography available for wind generation. We are committed to developing and manufacturing advanced wind technology in India to support the country's growing clean energy needs," he added.

Expanding India's Wind Energy Potential

A turbine's energy output depends on its rotor swept area, rated capacity, hub height and the wind resource at the site. The MWL185-5.0 MW platform, with rotor diameter of approximately 185 metres and a swept area of nearly 26,600 square metres is designed to improve energy capture at low- and moderate-wind locations, potentially making a wider range of sites technically and commercially viable for wind power projects.

WindGuard Certification GmbH, an independent German wind turbine testing and certification body, has certified Adani Wind's MWL185-5.0 MW platform following prototype testing at its installation site in Mundra, Gujarat. The MWL185-5.0 is built in partnership with W2E (Wind to Energy), our German Technology partner.

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The certification confirms conformity with the internationally recognised IEC 61400 series of standards for wind turbine design, testing and manufacturing. Adani Wind has three turbine platforms enlisted under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM-Wind).

It is also the only Indian wind turbine manufacturer featured in BloombergNEF's Global Top 15 turbine manufacturers ranking for 2025. Its MWL 160-5.2 MW platform, one of India's highest-capacity onshore wind turbines listed under ALMMWind, has crossed 2 GW of installations at Khavda, Gujarat, home to the world's largest renewable energy plant. With recent orders, Adani Wind's cumulative orders from independent power producers (IPPs) outside the Adani Group now exceed 1 GW.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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