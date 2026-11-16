Nifty 50 Q2 Scorecard: 28 Companies Beat Estimates, Only Five Miss; Adani Stocks, IndiGo Outperform

The September quarter earnings season delivered a largely positive report card for India's blue-chip companies, with earnings beats significantly outnumbering misses among Nifty 50 constituents. Of the 50 companies that reported their Q2 FY27 results, 28 surpassed expectations, 17 delivered results largely in line with estimates, while only five fell short.

Strong demand emerged as a key driver of earnings growth during the quarter, with revenue growth surprising on the upside across the board. The broad-based improvement in revenues indicates that underlying demand conditions remained healthy despite various cost pressures and sector-specific challenges.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL), small-cap companies delivered a healthy performance, primarily driven by private financial services companies. Mid-cap earnings, excluding oil marketing companies (OMCs), were supported by private sector banks and metal companies. Large-cap companies, excluding OMCs, reported earnings growth broadly in line with the overall universe.

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Adani Group Companies Among Top Performers

Among the key outperformers, Adani Enterprises benefited from the ramp-up in its copper business and higher copper prices, alongside healthy yields in its Airports business. These factors more than offset the weakness in integrated resource management (IRM) and mining.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone also delivered a strong performance, supported by international ports, marine operations and higher realisations at domestic ports. The company raised its FY27 revenue and EBITDA guidance by Rs 1,000 crore each, signalling confidence in its growth outlook.

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Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a record second-quarter performance, with its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business emerging as a key growth driver.

Tech Mahindra extended its margin improvement streak to 12 consecutive quarters, while JSW Steel benefited from higher sales volumes, a recovery in steel prices and improved cost management.

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo Airlines, recorded its highest revenue growth in 11 quarters, supported by higher airfares.

Asian Paints, Coal India Among Underperformers

On the other hand, Asian Paints faced a steep margin correction due to elevated raw material costs. Coal India's earnings were weighed down by lower e-auction realisations and higher costs.

Maruti Suzuki also reported pressure on profitability, with weak margins and lower other income weighing on its performance.

Tata Motors was another notable underperformer, with a one-time loss arising from restructuring expenses at its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) business impacting its quarterly performance.

Overall, the Q2 scorecard points to broad-based earnings resilience among Indian companies, with demand strength providing support even as cost pressures and company-specific challenges continued to weigh on select businesses.

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