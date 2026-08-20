Aditya Infotech Rated 'Buy' As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Aditya Infotech Ltd., operating under CP Plus brand with a 'Buy' rating and has set a target price of Rs 4,200, implying a potential upside of 27% from the current market price of Rs 3,304, citing mulitple growth levers.

Aditya Infotech is evolving from an Assembler->Manufacturer->Technologically AI-driven products and platform provider for the security and surveillance market.

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Going forward, the company is well-positioned to register robust growth on account of structural tailwinds in the video surveillance industry, coupled with the unlocking of massive growth opportunities after the implementation of STQC norms.

Hence, the brokerage reckons Aditya Infotech to register a revenue CAGR of 44% over FY26- FY28E, and, with multiple margin levers, its Ebitda margin is likely to expand to 16% by FY28E from 13.4% in FY26.

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