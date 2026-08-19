Capital Goods In Focus After Sixth Positive Defence Indigenisation List; BEL, HAL Among Key Stocks — Full List Inside

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PL Captial Report

Policy Update

The Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, has notified the sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) comprising 405 strategically important items across key defence platforms. Brokerage firm PL Capital believes the broader scope of the latest PIL is aligned with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and should strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem by driving capacity creation, increasing MSME participation across the supply chain and reducing import dependence.

The initiative builds on the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 and Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025, while complementing the Draft DAP 2026, which proposes indigenous content requirements of up to 60%.

According to the brokerage Bharat Electroncis Ltd. and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. have the highest share of items notified for indigenisation, with both companies already undertaking initiatives to deepen domestic sourcing. BEL has consistently invested in R&D, strengthened its vendor ecosystem through partnerships with MSMEs and established a dedicated Indigenisation Cell to support its Atmanirbhar Bharat objectives.

HAL, meanwhile, has established a dedicated indigenisation fund by allocating 3% of annual PAT and is pursuing indigenous development through its Make-II framework, supporting greater localisation across its platforms and supply chain.

Positive Indigenisation Lists are structurally positive for Indian defence companies as they create a domestic demand pool by mandating local sourcing of identified defence equipment and components. This should accelerate import substitution, and technology development, while increasing opportunities for private players and MSMEs across platforms, subsystems and critical components.

PL Capital remains positive on long-term growth story of BEL given-

strong order backlog of Rs 722.6 billion (2.6x TTM Revenue) provide multi-year revenue visibility, healthy pipeline comprising QRSAM, NGC Systems, MFRX radars, P75I submarine programs and many others, diversification in non-defence verticals like data centres, cyber-security, drones and quantum communication to aid non-defence growth and government focus on product indigenization and import substitution, supporting long-term growth visibility.

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