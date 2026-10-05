Google Fitbit Edge Leak Reveals Design, Features, Price Ahead Of Expected Launch

Google's next fitness tracker has been surfacing in pieces over the past couple of months. Back in August, Google Australia accidentally showed an upcoming Fitbit device in official promotional images released during the Pixel 11 series launch. Now, a new report has filled in much of the rest of the picture, laying out the design and key features of the product, which is said to be called the Fitbit Edge.

Where It Fits In Google's Lineup

According to the Android Headlines report, Google will unveil the Fitbit Edge later this month, positioning it between the Fitbit Air and the Pixel Watch 5. The tracker is also said to succeed the Fitbit Charge.

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Display, Battery And Apps

The Fitbit Edge is said to feature an oval touchscreen, GPS, and a battery rated for up to seven days. Its display will offer less functionality than the one on the Pixel Watch, but it will still show notifications. App support is expected to be limited, covering apps such as YouTube Music and Google Maps.

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Fitness Tracking

On the fitness side, the report says the device will offer precise GPS tracking, automatic activity recognition, and elevation tracking. Those features sit alongside the oval touchscreen, notifications and limited app support described earlier, rounding out the feature list laid out in the report.

Design And Colours

Leaked images of the Fitbit Edge show a button on the right side of the device. On the back, there is a sensor array that appears to be slightly more advanced than the one on the Fitbit Air. The tracker also seems to use a pinch system for swapping bands.

Google is reportedly planning five colour options for the Fitbit Edge, including three shades that will match the Google Pixel 11 Pro series.

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Price And Compatibility

The Fitbit Edge is reportedly expected to cost between $149 and $199. A promotional image also reveals that the tracker will work with both Android and iOS.

The Fitbit Edge At A Glance

To recap what the report claims: the Fitbit Edge is expected later this month, sits between the Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch 5, replaces the Fitbit Charge, and carries an oval touchscreen, GPS and up to seven days of battery life. It is said to come in five colours, to cost between $149 and $199, and to work with both Android and iOS.

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