Beer Sales Jump 50%: Karnataka's Q2 Excise Revenue Crosses Rs 11,500-Crore Mark

In a major boost to Karnataka's state coffers, excise revenue jumped 12.54% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026-27, with stronger collections from Indian Made Liquor (IML) and a significant surge in beer sales driving the growth, according to data from the state excise department.

The data shows that Karnataka's Excise Department mopped up Rs 11,595.88 crore in revenue during July-September 2026, marking an increase of Rs 1,291.94 crore over the Rs 10,303.94 crore collected in the same period a year earlier.

Beer remained one of the fastest-growing segments during the quarter, with sales volumes climbing to 126.68 lakh case boxes in July-September 2026 from 84.63 lakh case boxes in the corresponding period last year. The increase of 42.05 lakh case boxes represents a 49.69% year-on-year jump.

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IML sales, meanwhile, registered more modest growth. Sales rose to 171.69 lakh case boxes during the second quarter from 169.12 lakh case boxes in the year-ago period, marking an increase of 1.52%.

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The stronger sales translated into higher excise collections across the two major liquor categories. Revenue from IML increased 13.36% year-on-year to Rs 9,033.21 crore in the second quarter of 2026, compared with Rs 7,968.69 crore a year earlier. This represented an increase of Rs 1,064.52 crore.

Beer-related revenue also recorded a significant increase, rising 18.52% to Rs 1,463.07 crore from Rs 1,234.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2025. The increase amounted to Rs 228.57 crore.

Collections from other excise-related sources, including licence fees and fines, remained broadly stable at Rs 1,099.60 crore, marginally lower than Rs 1,100.75 crore recorded in the same period last year.

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The data show that while IML continues to account for the bulk of Karnataka's excise collections, beer consumption recorded substantially faster volume growth during the quarter.

Overall, the state's excise revenue during July-September 2026 stood at Rs 11,595.88 crore, putting collections significantly ahead of the year-ago period.

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