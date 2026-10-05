Premier League Opens First 'PL Park' In India, Brings Football Closer To Fans

The Premier League has launched 'Premier League Park' (PL Park) in Chattarpur, New Delhi, creating a new destination for football fans in India to watch, play and experience the game.

The facility is the first of its kind in India and will host a year-round calendar of fan engagement activities, including football tournaments and screenings.

The venue aims to bring the Premier League closer to its growing community of fans and players across the National Capital Region.

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Football will remain at the centre of the PL Park experience, with the facility featuring two seven-a-side football pitches, along with a dedicated events and social area. The venue has been developed and is operated by GoalTech Innovation India Pvt. Ltd. through its Claygrounds brand.

PL Park also includes pickleball and padel courts, which have become increasingly popular among the younger generation, offering opportunities for both sporting experiences and socialising, along with experiences with Premier League partners alongside the football facilities.

A combination of sports, entertainment and leisure facilities is designed to create a destination where existing and new fans can connect with the Premier League and football all year round.

In addition to the football facilities, PL Park also features pickleball and padel courts, as well as experiences involving Premier League partners.

The combination of sports, entertainment and leisure facilities is designed to create a destination where both existing and new fans can engage with the Premier League and football throughout the year.

Premier League's Growing Presence In India

Premier League India Managing Director Hrishikesh Shende said the new facility would help bring the League closer to its passionate fan base in the country.

“India's Premier League fans are among the most passionate anywhere, and that community keeps growing each season. PL Park brings the League closer to them with a dedicated place to celebrate, experience and share their passion for the Premier League.”

The launch also underscores the Premier League's long-term commitment to India, where it has invested in football for almost two decades.

The new venue follows the Premier League opening its Mumbai office in April 2025, cementing its permanent footprint in the country. The office has also enhanced the League's interaction with fans, broadcast partner JioStar and other football stakeholders.

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PL Park builds on that growing presence by giving fans a dedicated venue to experience Premier League football and participate in football-related activities throughout the year.

With football tournaments, screenings and multiple sports facilities planned at the venue, PL Park is expected to become a hub for football fans and players in the NCR while offering new ways for people to connect with the Premier League.

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