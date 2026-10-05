Sigma Box Office Collection Day 3: Jason Sanjay's Action-Comedy Drama Sees Decline; Check Sunday Earnings

Sigma's box office earnings fell again on Day 3 as film kept up its theatrical run through the opening weekend.

Box Office Collection Day 3

Sigma earned Rs 1.50 crore on its third day at the box office, marking an 8.2% decline from its Day 2 collection, according to TrackTollywood. The film registered an overall 19.2% occupancy on Sunday, with 112,871 tickets sold across 1,868 shows. Its total gross collection has now reached Rs 5.56 crore after three days.

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The Tamil version of Sigma earned Rs 87.57 lakh, while the Telugu version collected Rs 61.94 lakh. Among formats, 2D contributed Rs 1.49 crore, whereas EPIQ earned Rs 8,400.

Sigma opened with Rs 2.43 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 1.63 crore on Day 2. The film earned Rs 1.50 crore on Day 3, the report stated.

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State-Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu led the state-wise collection with Rs 74.26 lakh, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 33.04 lakh and Telangana at Rs 27.30 lakh. Karnataka earned Rs 9.98 lakh, while Kerala recorded Rs 2.17 lakh and Maharashtra contributed Rs 51,750, respectively.

Advance Booking

Sigma has so far recorded Rs 46.67 lakh in India-tracked advance bookings for its October 6 shows, as per TrackTollywood. A total of 41,474 tickets have been booked across 1,431 shows in 591 theatres across 297 cities. The film's current occupancy stands at 8.8%, with 34 fast-filling shows and no houseful shows.

All About Sigma

Directed by Jason Sanjay, the film's screenplay is also written by him, with Ajaiy Ashok, Kaleel Raja and S Sanjeev serving as co-writers. The film is produced by A Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. S Thaman has composed the music, while Krishnan Vasant is the cinematographer.

The film follows Guru, a young librarian who looks after a struggling library set up in memory of his late mother, while dealing with mounting debts and pressure from loan sharks. Desperate to turn his life around, he finds an unexpected opportunity when a mafia dispute erupts over a hidden fortune. Guru puts together a team and plans a risky heist to take the money from the rival crime groups. The plan soon takes him and his team through dangerous situations, betrayals and violent encounters.

Sundeep Kishan plays Guru, while Faria Abdullah plays Sam, his close friend and companion in the heist. Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sheela Rajkumar, Magalakshmi Sudarsanan, Rockstar Kamalesh and Kiran Konda also play key roles in the film.

The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes and carries a UA16+ certification. Sigma was initially set to release on July 31. However, its release was pushed to October 2 to avoid a clash with his father Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

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