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Shiprocket Share Price Surges Over 9% After Goldman Sachs Buys Over 40 Lakh Shares — Check Details

According to NSE bulk deal data, Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 40,24,040 shares of Shiprocket during Wednesday's trading session.

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Shiprocket Share Price Surges Over 9% After Goldman Sachs Buys Over 40 Lakh Shares — Check Details
Source: AI Generated

Shares of logistics solutions provider Shiprocket jumped as much as 9% in trade on Thursday after global investment firm Goldman Sachs acquired more than 40 lakh shares of the newly listed company through a bulk deal.

Shiprocket shares rose to an early high of Rs 156.90 on the NSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 143.45. The stock later pared some gains and was trading around Rs 151.49, up nearly 5.6%, during Thursday trade.

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The buying comes a day after Shiprocket made its debut on the domestic stock exchanges. The company had listed at Rs 131 on the NSE, marking a premium to its issue price.

Goldman Sachs Buys Shiprocket Shares

According to NSE bulk deal data, Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 40,24,040 shares of Shiprocket during Wednesday's trading session.

The shares were purchased at a weighted average price of Rs 131 apiece, the same level at which Shiprocket shares debuted on the NSE.

The bulk deal by a global investment firm comes into focus as Shiprocket begins its journey as a listed company, with investors tracking institutional participation following its market debut.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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