Aster DM Quality Care Share Price Tanks Nearly 4% In Trade. Here's Why

Aster DM Quality Care share price fell nearly 4% on August 20, despite a strong momentum in the broader Indian stock market. The stock declined as much as 3.64% to Rs 771.05 apiece on the BSE.

The fall in Aster DM Quality Care share shares came after a large bulk deal in the stock. Centella Mauritius Holdings Limited, the special purpose investment vehicle backed by global alternative asset management firm TPG, sold a significant number of shares of the healthcare services company on August 19.

Aster DM Quality Care Bulk Deal Details

Centella Mauritius Holdings sold 5.81 crore equity shares of Aster DM Quality Care, representing 6.7% equity stake in the company on Augutst 19, NSE bulk deal data showed. The shares were sold at Rs 766 per share, implying a transaction value of about Rs 4,450 crore.

The heavy supply from a large shareholder has weighed on the stock in Thursday's session.

The transaction comes shortly after another disclosure involving Centella's holding in Aster DM Quality Care.

Centella Shares Under Pledge

On August 19, Catalyst Trusteeship Limited, acting as the Indian security agent for certain lenders to Centella Mauritius Holdings, disclosed the creation of a pledge over additional Aster DM Quality Care shares.

The filing said 7.98 crore additional shares had been pledged following the merger of Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India. These shares represented about 9.2% of the resulting company's paid-up share capital. Including the earlier pledge, the total encumbered holding stood at 8.44 crore shares, or about 9.7% of Aster DM Quality Care's equity.

For Aster DM Quality Care, the immediate market trigger is the large share sale by Centella, while the pledge disclosure provides additional context around the shareholder's holding.

Stock Price Movement

Aster DM Quality Care share price has been under pressure for a month now, losing over 5.22% during the period. However, in 2026 so far, the stock delivered an overall return of over 27%.

Currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 192.25 times, with a market cap of Rs 67,519.7 crore.

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