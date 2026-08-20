Over 12,000% Return In Five Years: This Multibagger Condom Maker Is On A High With Promoter Buying

Cupid share price has been on investors' radar after its promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya increased his stake in the company. The multibagger stock has already surged over 36% in one month, and had touched a 52-week high last week.

On Thursday, Cupid share price touched an intraday high of Rs 286.80 apiece, rising nearly 0.9% from its previous closing price. The stock, however, witnessed profit booking at higher levels after two straight days of rally.

The recent gains Cupid share price came amid its promoter raising stake in the condom maker.

Cupid Promoter Stake Raise

Cupid's Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya has increased his stake in the company in two tranches.

On August 17, Halwasiya purchased 13,95,538 equity shares of Cupid, representing 0.10% stake in the company through open market transactions, according to an exchange filing made by the company.

The promoter acquired another 0.06% stake, or 8,03,000 Cupid shares on August 18 via open market, the filing showed.

ALSO READ: IPO Buzz Returns: Indo-MIM to Milky Mist — Strong Listing Revive Primary Market Sentiment, But Experts Say Stay Selective

With these acquisitions, Halwasiya's personal shareholding in the company rose to 33.45%.

The aggregate shareholding of the promoter and promoter group in Cupid stood at 46.40%.

12,000% Multibagger Returns

Cupid share price has generated multibagger returns over the period. On August 14, 2026, the stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 298.95 apiece on the BSE.

The stock has surged 137% in three month and has skyrocketed 233% in six months. Cupid shares have jumped nearly 750% in one year, and have surged 8,742% over the past three years.

Meanwhile, Cupid share price has delivered stellar growth of nearly 12,150% in five years.

At 1:25 PM, Cupid share price was trading 0.70% lower at Rs 282.30 apiece on the BSE.

ALSO READ: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.