Meet Alexis Wilkins: Country Singer Gets Engaged To FBI Director Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel and country singer Alexis Wilkins announced their engagement on Sunday. The singer announced her engagement on X with a picture with Patel along with a catchy caption.

“Went and got the law involved,” she wrote alongside ring and heart emojis.

Wilkins revealed the engagement in a black-and-white photograph showing the couple smiling together as she displayed a diamond ring. Patel later reposted the post, adding ring and heart emojis.

Patel, 46, and Wilkins, 27, have been together for more than three years.

Who Is Alexis Wilkins?

Alexis Wilkins is a country singer and is 18 years younger than Patel. Wilkins spent part of her childhood in England and Switzerland before growing up primarily in Arkansas, she said on The Megyn Kelly Show in July 2025.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Wilkins graduated from Belmont University in Nashville in 2020 with a degree in business. She has worked as a recording artist, performer and writer since August 2007, according to her LinkedIn profile. People reported that she released her first EP, Grit, in April 2023.

Wilkins has been a consultant for The American Border Story since May 2025. She has also served as a board member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) since June 2025. She stood by Patel's side when he was sworn in as FBI director in February 2025.

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How Did Kash Patel And Alexis Wilkins Meet?

Wilkins told The Megyn Kelly Show that she met Patel at a party hosted by country singer John Rich in Nashville in 2022. The couple began dating in early 2023 and have been together for more than three years. “We just happened to meet,” Wilkins recalled about their relationship, while addressing a question about their age gap during the interview.

Like Patel, Wilkins is conservative and has hosted a show on Rumble.

Their relationship has occasionally made headlines amid Patel's rise in Washington. Last year, Patel rejected reports questioning his travel arrangements, including claims that he used government aircraft to attend Wilkins' performances. The FBI director dismissed the allegations as “fake news” and defended Wilkins against what he described as baseless attacks.

Wilkins has also been involved in a separate legal battle. In June, she filed a defamation lawsuit against media company Versant and two journalists over reports she claims falsely portrayed her behaviour during a social outing.

The lawsuit alleges that the coverage damaged her reputation and presented misleading claims about her conduct. The defendants have moved to dismiss the case, which remains pending.

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