The Reserve Bank of India cut the minimum cash reserve ratio (CRR) maintenance requirement for banks back to 90% from December 1 amid a drop in the surplus liquidity in the banking system.

The central bank had hiked the CRR maintenance requirement to 99% in October from the earlier 90% amid a liquidity surplus.

"On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation and liquidity conditions, it has been decided to reduce the minimum daily maintenance of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) from 99 per cent of the requirement to 90 per cent, effective from the fortnight beginning December 1, 2026," the RBI notification said.

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CRR refers to the amount of deposits which banks have to park with the RBI. Banks do not earn any returns on the money set aside for CRR, and the ratio currently stands at 3% of their deposits. The development comes days after the banking system liquidity turned to deficit for the first time in five months amid Goods and Services Tax outflows and the RBI's foreign exchange market interventions.

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What It Means for Account Holders?

Savings and Current Accounts: Account holders will not likely have any direct impact as access to funds, ATM withdrawals, UPI transfers, and savings account interest rates remain completely unaffected. As the overarching 3% CRR rate did not change, banks did not suddenly secure a massive pool of funds to alter retail deposit rates.

Fixed Deposits: Rates are typically hiked when the RBI changes the policy repo rate or tweaks the overall CRR rate over a long period. Since the current change is entirely a day-to-day liquidity management change, any major changes to FD interest rates is not expected.

Loans and EMIs: Any existing floating-rate home or personal loan EMIs are linked to external benchmarks such as the Repo Rate, not daily CRR maintenance. Providing banks a 10% daily buffer, however makes it convenient for them to deal with sudden, short-term cash outflows. This helps prevent short-term liquidity crunches, ensuring loans are processed smoothly without upward pressure on short-term borrowing costs

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