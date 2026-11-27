Tata Sons on Friday told the Bombay High Court that deferring its November 30 board meeting could jeopardise its compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's RBI December 10 deadline for submitting a listing plan, as the legal dispute with Tata Trusts over affirmative voting rights continued.

Appearing for Tata Sons, senior advocate Harish Salve argued that there was no basis for postponing the meeting, pointing out that none of the applications filed by the Trusts specifically sought such a direction.

Salve said the RBI's listing requirement had been in place for some time and that Tata Sons had not challenged the regulator's directive. "If the meeting is deferred, we will not be able to comply with RBI regulation," the company's counsel submitted.

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He also told the court that if the listing process proceeded without a hitch, Tata Sons could become a listed company by the autumn of 2027.

The hearing centres on Tata Trusts' challenge to the use of Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran's casting vote at the September 17 board meeting to pass resolutions, including his reappointment, despite the absence of an affirmative vote from Trust nominee directors.

Tata Trusts has argued that Article 121 of the company's Articles of Association requires affirmative voting by a majority of its nominee directors and that the chairman's casting vote cannot override this requirement.

Salve countered that the Trusts were seeking to have the company run according to Noel Tata's wishes. He argued that the Trusts had appointed only two nominee directors despite the AoA providing for up to five, and could not now claim that the absence of a majority prevented the board from functioning.

He further submitted that confirming the September 17 meeting minutes on November 30 would not validate the resolutions or prevent the Trusts from subsequently challenging their legality.

On the proposed listing, Tata Sons argued that any decision to take the company public would ultimately require shareholder approval, with the Trusts holding a 66% stake. The company also questioned why the Trusts were opposing an extraordinary general meeting.

Salve additionally raised objections to the maintainability of the suit, arguing that permission from the Charity Commissioner might be required under Section 60 of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.

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Counsel appearing for Harish Manwani and Venu Srinivasan also presented arguments during the hearing. Srinivasan's counsel submitted that the AoA must be interpreted in a practical manner that allows the company to function without reaching a deadlock.

Representing Tata Trusts, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the dispute was not about Noel Tata but about the interpretation and implementation of Articles 104B and 121 of the AoA. He accused Salve of mischaracterising the Trusts' arguments. Tata Sons sought 10 days to file its reply. The court is yet to decide on the interim relief sought by Tata Trusts.

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