Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary has filed for divorce from her husband Veer Sahu after six years of marriage. Days after confirming the development, a video of the singer getting a tattoo of Veer's name removed from her wrist has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Sapna can be seen undergoing laser treatment to remove the tattoo.

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Before confirming her divorce filing, Sapna had spoken about her tattoos in an interview. She explained that concealing them before shoots is a time-consuming process, so getting the tattoos removed seemed like a more convenient option as she wanted to explore more films and music projects.

Sapna Choudhary Opens Up About Divorce From Veer Sahu

Speaking about her decision to part ways with Veer in an interview, Sapna said that only she and her husband know what went wrong in their marriage.

She said, “Jab sab accha tha, saath the. Ab accha nahi hai, toh saath nahi hai. Woh khaali samne wala samajh sakta hai ya phir main. Koi teesra aadmi ismein apni baatein, apni soch daalne ki koshish karega toh woh galat hai. Shaadi hai do logon ka rishta, aur woh hum logon ka tha. Hum aapas mein decide karenge ki kya karna hai (When everything was good, we were together. Now that things aren't good, we're not together. Only the other person or I can understand that. If a third person tries to insert their own thoughts or opinions into this, they are wrong. Marriage is a relationship between two people, and it was ours. We will decide between ourselves what to do).”

Does Sapna Choudhary Plan To Marry Again?

Sapna was also asked whether she would consider getting married again after her separation from Veer. Responding to the question, the singer said that remarriage was not something she was thinking about at the moment.

Describing herself as someone who loves passionately, Sapna indicated that she would only consider entering another relationship if she found someone deserving of her love.

About Sapna Choudhary And Veer Sahu

Sapna Choudhary married Haryanvi singer and actor Veer Sahu in January 2020. The couple kept their wedding private, and news of their marriage became public after the birth of their first child. They are parents to two children.

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Sapna is a popular Haryanvi singer and dancer who enjoys a massive fan following. She rose to fame through her performances in Haryanvi music and dance.

She gained further recognition after participating in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss. The season also featured personalities like Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma. Sapna stood out on the reality show for her unfiltered honesty and grounded personality.

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