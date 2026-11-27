MTV Roadies gang leaders Baseer Ali and Bani J have been rumoured to be dating for some time now. Their growing closeness has caught the attention of fans, especially after the two were spotted holding hands and celebrating together at parties. While neither has officially confirmed their relationship, Baseer has now opened up about his bond with Bani and shared some insights into their equation.

During his appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's show Double Date, Baseer spoke about understanding Bani's emotional struggles, how their connection has evolved and the comfort they find in each other.

He also discussed his mother's expectations regarding his marriage and shared her advice on interfaith relationships, explaining why he would never want his partner to give up her religion for him.

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Baseer Ali On Understanding Bani J's Emotional Struggles

The Roadies fame acknowledged that both of them have experienced challenging phases in their lives. He admitted that when he first met her, he had little idea about what she was dealing with emotionally. However, as he got to know her beyond what people see on screen, he began understanding her better.

Recalling their initial days, he said, “When I met Bani, I had no idea that there was so much going on inside her. From the outside, she appears like a calm ocean, but underneath, there are strong tides. In the morning, it is like a high tide, and by evening, it is a low tide. I was like, okay, I wasn't prepared for this. I wasn't sure all of this was going to happen.”

Baseer added that understanding Bani and being there for her came naturally to him. He believes that both have brought something meaningful into each other's lives. While they are still discovering different sides of each other, he said their bond and communication have developed organically without either of them having to force anything.

Baseer Ali On Interfaith Relationships And His Mother's Advice

The conversation also turned to Baseer's views on interfaith relationships and marriage. The actor admitted that he had always imagined getting married young and becoming a father early in life, but things did not unfold as he had expected.

Talking about his dating history, Baseer revealed that his mother had been concerned about him dating women who did not belong to his religion. He recalled a conversation in which she advised him never to expect someone to give up their faith just because they fell in love with him.

He said, “My mother must have been worried because I have dated quite a few people outside my religion. She probably feared that I would eventually end up with someone who wasn't a practicing Muslim. We had a conversation about it, and she realised that there was a possibility

I might not end up with someone who followed Islam. She told me that if I ever ended up in a relationship like that, I should never expect the person I love to change their faith.”

Explaining why he agreed with his mother's advice, Baseer added, “Imagine someone who is around 30 years old and has practiced their religion all their life. Suddenly, just because they fall in love with you, you expect them to stop praying to their God and start following yours. I think she made a valid point. If you get into a relationship with the intention of converting someone, you could end up ruining that relationship.”

How Their Bond Started?

Their equation reportedly began on an unexpected note. Baseer once walked up to Bani to introduce himself as a fan, but she walked away, leaving him feeling ignored. In a conversation with Times Now, Bani explained that her reaction was connected to painful memories and grief after she returned in 2026 to a place associated with her childhood and the loss of loved ones.

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Despite the awkward first interaction, Baseer continued trying to connect with her. Interestingly, fan-made edits and Instagram reels featuring the two also played a part in bringing them closer.

As their pictures and videos began circulating online, people started speculating about their equation. Over time, their shared sense of humour, laughter and chemistry helped their bond develop naturally.

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