Comedian Samay Raina has scripted history by becoming the first YouTube creator globally to cross 1 million channel members. YouTube confirmed the milestone in its latest post on the Google India blog, congratulating the comedian for building a strong connection with his audience through his content and shows.

Praising Samay's journey, the YouTube team wrote, “From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India's Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions.”

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The platform also highlighted the growing popularity of paid channel memberships among Indian creators. It stated, “Samay's 1-million-channel-member landmark captures a much bigger cultural moment happening across India right now. Audiences aren't just watching from the sidelines anymore; they're choosing to show up for their favourite creators in deeply personal, meaningful ways. In June 2026 alone, more than 1.2 million fans in India bought at least one channel membership on YouTube, driving a 25%+ year-over-year jump in membership revenue for Indian creators.”

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Calling it an extraordinary milestone for Samay and the Indian creator ecosystem, YouTube concluded its message by writing, “It's an extraordinary moment for Samay and a proud moment for India's entire creator ecosystem. Congratulations, Samay! We can't wait to see what hilarious, high-energy concept you bring to life next.”

Samay Raina currently has over 12.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy

Samay's latest achievement comes nearly two years after he found himself at the centre of a major controversy over his comedy show, India's Got Latent. The controversy erupted in February 2025 after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made an objectionable remark about parents and incest during an episode of the show.

The comment triggered outrage on social media, with several people criticising the panel for crossing the boundaries of humour in the name of comedy. The incident also resulted in multiple police complaints and FIRs against Ranveer, Samay and others associated with the show.

Ranveer issued a public apology. Samay also apologised and announced that he was taking down all episodes of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel.

Samay eventually returned with his stand-up special, Still Alive, in 2026. He then brought back India's Got Latent, this time in partnership with Netflix. The second season featured Alia Bhatt as its first guest, followed by celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi and Karan Aujla as panelists.

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During the finale of the season, Samay opened up about the difficult period following the controversy. “I never thought this would happen, two years ago when the controversy first happened, and everything went down. I was depressed when we were in Canada. I used to ask ChatGPT, ‘When do you think Samay Raina will ever be able to bring his show back?' ChatGPT would reply, ‘It's unclear right now'. Then I used to write, ‘Please say yes.' I had no idea that the show would come back in this manner,” he said.

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