Australia will take on England in the third T20I of the five-match series on Friday, November 27, at The Gabba in Brisbane.

The series is level at 1-1 after England bounced back from their opening-match defeat to register an eight-wicket victory in the second T20I at Carrara. Australia had won the first match by three wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

England chased down Australia's total of 184/8 in just 13.1 overs in the second T20I, with Aneurin Donald scoring 85 off 32 balls and Phil Salt contributing 58 off 30 deliveries.

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The hosts will now look to regain the lead, while England will aim to carry their winning momentum into the third match.

Mitchell Marsh will continue to lead Australia, while Harry Brook is the captain of the England side.

Australia vs England 3rd T20I: Date And Time

The Australia vs England third T20I match will be played on Friday, November 27, 2026.

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while the toss will take place at 1:15 PM IST.

Australia vs England 3rd T20I: Venue

The third T20I between Australia and England will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.

Where To Watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I Live Telecast In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Australia vs England third T20I on Eurosport.

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Where To Watch Australia vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Australia vs England third T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

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