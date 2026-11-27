Hello and welcome to our live coverage on gold and silver prices.

Gold and silver prices are rebounding on Friday, with bullion recovering from a 15-month low earlier this week as a weaker US dollar and a recovery in technology stocks offset expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes. Gold rose as much as 1.7%, while silver surged nearly 4%. Follow our live coverage for updates on precious metals prices, global market moves and developments shaping bullion trading.

Track minute-by-minute updates to know the live rates in your city.