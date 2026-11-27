Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates, Nov 27: Gold Rebounds From 15-Month Low, Silver Surges Nearly 5%; Check City-Wise Prices
Gold and silver rebound as a weaker US dollar and a recovery in technology stocks lift bullion, even as expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes persist. Track 22K and 24K gold prices across Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage on gold and silver prices.
Gold and silver prices are rebounding on Friday, with bullion recovering from a 15-month low earlier this week as a weaker US dollar and a recovery in technology stocks offset expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes. Gold rose as much as 1.7%, while silver surged nearly 4%. Follow our live coverage for updates on precious metals prices, global market moves and developments shaping bullion trading.
Track minute-by-minute updates to know the live rates in your city.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Gold Rises Over 1% On Short Covering After Declining In Previous Session
COMEX gold futures gained more than 1% in the morning session, supported by short covering after settling over 0.5% lower in the previous session amid a slightly stronger dollar index and thin holiday trading.
According to Axis Securities, the focus is now shifting to the December non-farm payrolls data and the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting, which could trigger a directional move in gold prices.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Gold Tests Key Support Zone Of $3,400-$3,440 As Rate-Hike Concerns Persist
Gold is testing a crucial support zone of $3,400-$3,440 as expectations of further US interest-rate hikes and a stronger dollar continue to weigh on prices.
The coming sessions will be important in determining whether the yellow metal can hold this support zone or faces further downside pressure.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Higher US Rate-Hike Bets, Stronger Dollar Weigh On Gold Prices
Gold prices remain under pressure as rising expectations of further interest-rate hikes in the US weigh on investor sentiment. A stronger US dollar is adding to the headwinds for the yellow metal, making dollar-denominated bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Fed Policy, Inflation Data, Dollar Among Key Triggers For Gold, Silver Prices Ahead
Gold and silver prices are likely to remain volatile over the coming days, with US Federal Reserve policy signals, inflation data and dollar movements emerging as key factors influencing bullion markets.
Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion & Refinery, said geopolitical developments will also play an important role in determining the direction of precious metal prices. He noted that bullion markets have seen sharp corrections and intermittent recoveries amid uncertainty over the global interest-rate outlook.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: MCX Silver Surges 4.83% To Rs 1,52,885/Kg, Gold Gains 2.13% To Rs 1,24,877/10 Grams
MCX silver futures (December 4 expiry) jumped 4.83% to Rs 1,52,885 per kg, while gold futures (December 4 expiry) advanced 2.13% to Rs 1,24,877 per 10 grams as of 10:54 AM on November 27.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Jewellery Stocks Today: TBZ, Kalyan Jewellers Gain Up To 3%, Senco Gold Falls
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Maharashtra Cities: Check 22K, 24K Prices In Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur And More On Nov 27
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Gold Price Correction May Spur Physical Buying, Wedding Demand Offers Support
The recent correction in gold prices could encourage physical buying in India, particularly for wedding-related demand, even as price volatility continues to keep consumers cautious.
Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion & Refinery, said buyers are closely tracking price movements before making purchases. He added that the recent decline could provide an opportunity for some consumers to enter the market.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Spot Gold Rises Nearly 2% To Rs 1.25 Lakh/10 Grams, Silver Jumps 4.3% To Rs 1.5 Lakh/Kg
Spot gold prices surged nearly 2% to Rs 1.25 lakh per 10 grams, while spot silver rallied 4.3% to Rs 1.5 lakh per kg, witnessing strong gains in the bullion market.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Gold, Silver Prices Face Pressure Amid US Rate Hike Concerns, Says Aspect Bullion CEO
Gold and silver prices could remain under pressure amid expectations of further US interest-rate hikes and persistent inflation concerns, according to Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion & Refinery.
Desai said bullion prices have witnessed sharp corrections followed by intermittent recoveries this week, with gold touching a 15-month low before bargain buying provided some support. US Federal Reserve policy signals, inflation data, dollar movements and geopolitical developments will remain key triggers for precious metal prices.
Gold, Silver Rates Live Updates: Welcome To Our Live Coverage
Welcome to our live coverage of gold and silver prices today. Follow this space for the latest movements in domestic and international bullion markets, key price levels, market trends and developments influencing precious metal prices.
We will bring you real-time updates on gold and silver rates, MCX futures, global spot prices, currency movements and expert commentary throughout the trading session.
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