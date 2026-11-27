When people in India use kundli apps to check planetary positions at the time of their birth, the calculations are often powered by technology developed in Switzerland. Two founders from Maharashtra are now looking to offer an Indian alternative.

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Abhishek R. and Vansh Joshi, founders of faithtech startup Vedika API, have developed Xalen Ephemeris. It is a free, open-source astronomical calculation engine designed to compete with Swiss Ephemeris, which has powered astrology software worldwide since 1997.

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According to the founders, Xalen calculates the positions of celestial bodies, from the Sun to Saturn, with an accuracy within a fraction of an arcsecond of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) data.

The software supports 50 ayanamsas, 16 divisional charts and both North and South Indian chart formats. Developers can reportedly switch from Swiss Ephemeris to Xalen by changing just one line of code.

The technology already powers Vedika, the founders' AI-based astrology platform. It supports 12 astrology systems, 30 languages and more than 1,100 features.

The latest venture comes amid the rapid growth of astrology platforms that connect astrologers with people seeking consultations. The rise of these digital services has helped turn astrology into a booming industry, estimated by some to be worth as much as $7 billion. This is also evident from the rise of AstroTalk, which started in 2017 as a bootstrapped venture and recently achieved unicorn status, crossing a $1 billion valuation.

Abhishek and Vansh's startup will face competition not just from established players such as AstroTalk but also newer entrants, including Reliance's JioAstro. Launched by Jio Platforms, JioAstro is an AI-powered Vedic astrology platform that uses Swiss Ephemeris for its astronomical calculations, putting it in the same technology space that Xalen aims to challenge.

Abhishek has backgrounds in engineering and investment banking. An MBA from Symbiosis and CFA charterholder, he has previously worked with Raymond. According to Vansh's LinkedIn, he was previously associated with Goldman Sachs and Pune Angels Network, before building Vedika AI in January 2026.

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