The new generation MINI Cooper SE Electric Hatchback is schedules to launch in India on November 27. The upcoming model will arrive with a larger battery pack, improved driving range, updated styling and a redesigned cabin. The British carmaker will also introduce special Paul Smith Editions of the Cooper SE, Cooper S and Cooper Convertible.

According to a report by Autocar India, the new MINI Cooper SE is expected to be priced at around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, MINI India has not officially announced the price ahead of the launch.

The second generation Cooper SE made its global debut in October 2023. It will succeed the previous generation electric hatchback, which was introduced in India in February 2022.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Suzuki Ignis Revealed As A Compact Electric Car, India Launch Uncertain

MINI Cooper SE: Battery, Range And Performance

The new MINI Cooper SE gets a 54.2kWh battery pack which is significantly larger than the 32.6kWh unit offered in its predecessor. According to the manufacturer's global specifications, the electric hatchback offers a claimed WLTP range of upto 402 km.

Power comes form a front mounted electric motor producing 218hp and 330Nm of torque. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 6.7 seconds and has a top speed of 170 kmph.

For charging, the model supports upto 7.4kW AC charging and 95kW DC fast charging. MINI claims that a compatible DC fast charger can replenish the battery from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes.

MINI Cooper SE: Design And Features

The new electric hatchback retains MINI's familiar compact proportions but gets several design updates. These include circular LED headlamps, an octagonal front grille, redesigned alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles and triangular LED tail-lamps.

Inside, the cabin features a 9.45-inch circular OLED infotainment touchscreen, fabric-finished dashboard, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and physical controls on the centre console.

Other features include dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and wireless smartphone charging. Safety equipment is expected to include six airbags, a 360-degree camera and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

MINI's India website also highlights lane-keeping assistance and parking assistance.

MINI Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition

Alongside the standard model, MINI will introduce the Paul Smith Edition, developed in collaboration with British fashion designer Paul Smith.

According to Autocar India, the special edition gets exclusive colour options, 18-inch black alloy wheels, signature roof stripes, blue seat stitching and a welcome-light projection displaying 'Hello'. The interiors also feature a hand-drawn rabbit motif on the floor mats.

The Paul Smith Edition retains the standard model's mechanical specifications, with changes largely focused on styling and cabin detailing.

The India-specific pricing, final equipment list and other launch details are expected to be announced by MINI on November 27.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors PV To Raise Prices Of Cars & SUVs From 1st Dec

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.