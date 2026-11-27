India's earnings outlook is showing unusual resilience, with estimates for FY27 moving higher even as earnings risks build across emerging markets, analysts said.

Jefferies said the trend is likely to support continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows into Indian equities, identifying banks, financial services and select consumer-facing companies among its preferred bets.

In a note on equity strategy dated November 26, analysts Abhinav Sinha, Priyank Shah and Aditi Singla said MSCI India's FY27 earnings estimates have been upgraded by around 1% since the start of the fiscal year. This is only the third instance of an annual upgrade in the past two decades, following FY21 and FY24.

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The contrast with the historical trend is big. Earnings estimates were revised lower in 18 of the past 20 completed fiscal years, with an average downgrade of around 10% between FY07 and FY26.

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"Positive earnings revisions are rare for India," Jefferies said, adding that the number of companies in its coverage universe seeing earnings upgrades has exceeded downgrades for two consecutive quarters.

India's Earnings Outlook Gains Relative Strength

The brokerage sees India's relative earnings position improving as emerging market earnings momentum moderates. A potential slowdown in AI-related capital expenditure could weigh on South Korea and Taiwan, which have accounted for much of the recent upgrade cycle across emerging markets.

Jefferies' global strategy team expects India's earnings growth to outperform consensus and has upgraded its stance on the country to overweight from underweight.

While India's earnings growth is expected to trail that of emerging markets excluding major AI beneficiaries such as Samsung, SK Hynix and TSMC by 19 percentage points in CY26E/FY27E, the brokerage expects the gap to reverse into a three-percentage-point lead in CY27E/FY28E.

Revenue Growth And Margins May Support Earnings

Revenue growth has also provided support. Sales growth among Jefferies-covered companies, excluding oil and gas, metals and financials, accelerated for the fifth consecutive quarter to 21% year-on-year in September 2026, its highest level in 15 quarters.

This helped drive 19% earnings growth despite EBITDA margins remaining close to four-year lows.

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Jefferies believes margin improvement could provide further support to earnings, even if revenue growth does not accelerate much from current levels. Easing commodity and input-cost pressures, along with the gradual pass-through of higher costs, are already becoming visible in consumer sectors.

ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI Among Preferred Stocks

Banks and NBFCs have led positive earnings revisions within Jefferies' coverage universe. Around 73% of banks and 71% of NBFCs in its coverage saw FY27 earnings estimates upgraded after the September-quarter results.

Among stocks with consistent upgrades over the past two quarters, Jefferies prefers ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Lodha Developers, Lenskart and Indian Hotels.

Reliance Industries and JSW Steel are also preferred picks, with their earnings revision momentum having turned positive more recently.

The brokerage also identified Hindustan Unilever among its preferred large-cap stocks with earnings upgrades.

Cement, Autos And IT Face Earnings Downgrades

Not all sectors are seeing the same trend. Cement, automobiles and IT recorded a higher number of earnings downgrades following the September-quarter results.

Among stocks facing persistent downgrades over the past two quarters, where Jefferies has an Underperform rating, are LTM, Hyundai Motor India, Indus Towers, Tata Motors, TCS and Wipro.

The brokerage flagged currency appreciation as an additional risk for IT companies. Every 1% appreciation in the rupee against key currencies could reduce earnings per share by 2-4% for large IT companies and 3-5.5% for mid-sized firms.

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