Suriya-starrer Scene continued its impressive run at the box office on Day 21. The film's India net collection past the Rs 152 crore mark after completing 20 days in theatres. However, its collections witnessed a significant drop in the third week, falling 83.59% between Day 15 and Day 21 compared with its second-week earnings.

Scene Day 21 Box Office Collection

On Day 21, Scene collected Rs 49 lakh net in India across 670 shows, according to Sacnilk. This took its total India net collection to Rs 152.64 crore, while its India gross collection stood at Rs 177.28 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Meanwhile, the film's overseas gross collection stood at Rs 89.55 crore, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 266.83 crore, Sacnilk reported.

The Tamil version remained the bigger contributor, earning Rs 34 lakh across 459 shows. The Telugu version added another Rs 15 lakh from 211 shows.

The Day 21 all-language collection of Rs 49 lakh marked an 8.9% increase over Day 20's earnings of Rs 45 lakh.

ALSO READ: Scene Box Office Collection: With 152 Crore In 20 Days, Suriya's Film Remains Steady | Check Day-Wise Earnings

Scene Occupancy

The Tamil 2D version of Scene recorded an overall occupancy of 24.56%. Morning occupancy stood at 14.75%, rising to 23.67% in the afternoon. The film recorded 21.83% occupancy in the evening and 20.92% at night.

The Telugu 2D version registered an overall occupancy of 17.03%. Morning occupancy stood at 18.67%, before dropping to 9.44% in the afternoon. It recorded 9.11% occupancy in the evening and 13.33% at night.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Scene opened strongly at the box office, collecting Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1. Its earnings increased to Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2 before reaching its biggest single-day collection of Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3. The film earned another Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4.

Its collections subsequently declined, with the film earning Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5, Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7. It closed its first week with an India net collection of Rs 111.70 crore.

The film began its second week with Rs 6 crore on Day 8. Its collections picked up over the weekend, with Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10.

However, daily earnings slowed from Day 11, when the film collected Rs 3 crore. It went on to earn Rs 2.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 13 and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 14. Its second-week India net collection stood at Rs 35.25 crore.

In its third week, the film collected Rs 77 lakh on Day 15, Rs 1.35 crore on Day 16 and Rs 1.58 crore on Day 17.

However, weekday collections dropped again, with the film earning Rs 57 lakh on Day 18, Rs 48 lakh on Day 19 and Rs 45 lakh on Day 20. Its third-week collection stood at Rs 5.20 crore, marking a sharp decline compared with its second-week earnings.

About Scene

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene is a Tamil action-comedy starring Suriya in the lead role. The film has been produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran under the banners of Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, popularly known as Inba, while Naslen appears as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim portrays Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal features as Stephen. John Vijay and Rajpriyan are also part of the cast, with the latter appearing as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is drawn back into an old, unresolved case. His attempt to revisit the matter soon puts him at the centre of a fresh challenge.

ALSO READ: Scene Box Office: Weekday Slump Hits Earnings On Day 19, Check Day-Wise Collection

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.