Suriya's Tamil action comedy, Scene, continues its theatrical run, crossing Rs152 crore mark in India after completing 20 days at the box office. According to Sacnilk's box office tracking data, the film had earned Rs151.70 crore in India net collections by Day 19. Its Day 20 earnings were subsequently reported at approximately Rs 45 lakh across 712 shows, taking its India net total to Rs.152.15 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 152.15 crore, while its domestic gross earnings stand at Rs.176.72 crore. Its overseas gross collection stands at Rs 89.55 crore, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 266.27 crore, Sacnilk reported.

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Scene: Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The film opened strongly at the box office, collecting Rs.19.15 crore on its first day. Its earnings increased over the opening weekend, with Day 2 bringing in Rs 20.35 crore and Day 3 contributing Rs 23.65 crore.

According to Sacnilk's day-wise tracking, the film collected Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5. Its earnings subsequently declined to Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7.

During its second week, Scene earned Rs 35.25 crore, taking its cumulative India net collection to Rs 146.95 crore by Day 14. The film collected Rs 77 lakh on Day 15, Rs 1.35 crore on Day 16 and Rs 1.58 crore on Day 17.

However, weekday collections dropped again, with the film earning Rs 57 lakh on Day 18, Rs 48 lakh on Day 19 and Rs 45 lakh on Day 20. Its third-week collection stood at Rs 5.20 crore.

About Scene: Plot, Cast and Crew

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene features Suriya in the lead role alongside Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj. The film is an action-comedy drama released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj "Inba" in the film, with Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal is seen as Stephen. John Vijay and Rajpriyan also feature in the cast as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to return to a case he had left unfinished years ago. As he looks into the old case again, he finds himself drawn into a new challenge.

The film's music is composed by Sushin Shyam, while Vineeth Augustian handles cinematography and Ajmal Sabu serves as the editor.

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