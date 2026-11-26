Siemens Ltd.'s strong exposure to India's railway modernisation, data centre expansion and industrial capex cycle has left little doubt about its revenue growth prospects. What is dividing analysts, however, is whether the engineering major can translate that growth into sustained margin expansion.

On the one hand, Siemens has received price targets hikes from BofA and UBS, whille Jefferies has reduced its upside outlook. Jefferies retained its 'hold' rating on Siemens and cut its target price to Rs 3,750 from Rs 4,415, arguing that profitability remains a key concern.

While September-quarter EBITDA came in 6% above expectations and revenue exceeded estimates by 7%, the brokerage noted that margins, at 9.9%, were still 240 basis points lower year-on-year despite 17% revenue growth.

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The brokerage pointed to commodity cost inflation and rupee depreciation as key factors weighing on profitability. Gross margin declined 232 basis points year-on-year to 26.7%, and Jefferies believes upside to margin estimates looks difficult despite management's assertion that the order book remains profitable.

Bank of America echoed those concerns. While it raised its target price to Rs 3,165 from Rs 3,000 and increased FY27-FY29 earnings estimates by 2%-6%, the brokerage maintained its Underperform rating. BofA expects commodity inflation and currency-related import costs to keep earnings growth below revenue growth in the near term, with EBITDA margins recovering only gradually from 10.3% in FY27 to 13% by FY29.

The brokerage nevertheless forecasts a healthy 20% earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate between FY26 and FY29, suggesting valuation rather than growth concerns remain at the heart of its cautious stance.

UBS, on the other hand, sees a clearer path to margin expansion. The brokerage maintained its Buy rating and raised its target price to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,850, citing a broadening recovery in short-cycle demand, pricing actions and localisation efforts.

According to UBS, data centres now account for 8%-10% of Smart Infrastructure orders, highlighting one of the fastest-growing pockets of demand for the company. The brokerage also expects locomotive deliveries to rise to 80 units in FY27 from 40 a year earlier, providing an additional growth lever.

The bullish and bearish camps, however, agree on one point: demand remains robust.

Management highlighted a healthy pipeline across railway signalling, electrification and rolling stock, while orders in the mobility business rose threefold year-on-year during the September quarter. The Smart Infrastructure business continues to benefit from rising investments in data centres, where management expects demand momentum to remain strong.

At the centre of the debate is Siemens' Rs 470 billion order book, equivalent to roughly 2.8 times annual sales. For UBS, that backlog provides operating leverage and earnings visibility. For Jefferies and BofA, execution and margin recovery remain the key variables to watch.

As a result, the debate around Siemens is no longer whether growth will materialise. It is whether the company can convert a record order backlog and strong demand across railways and data centres into meaningful profit growth.

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