IT stocks rallied on Thursday after Bernstein initiated coverage on the sector with a positive outlook, flagging the potential for artificial intelligence (AI)-led expansion, stronger global market share and a widening gap between industry leaders and laggards.

The Nifty IT index rose as much as 2.53% to an intraday high of 33,022.25, compared with its previous close of 32,207.55. At 9:29 am, the index was trading 1.91% higher at 32,823.15. All 10 constituents in the index were in the green at the time.

Wipro led the gains, climbing as much as 4.20% to Rs 197 against its previous close of Rs 189.05. Infosys touched Rs 1,166.50, up 3.23%, while Coforge gained as much as 2.92% to Rs 2,120.20. TCS rose 2.89% to an intraday high of Rs 2,590, while Persistent Systems advanced 2.57% to Rs 6,277.

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HCL Technologies surged 2.38% to Rs 1,412.80, while Oracle Financial Services Software, LTM, Tech Mahindra and Mphasis also gained in trade.

Bernstein Sees AI Expanding IT Addressable Market

Bernstein expects the addressable market for IT services to expand from $1.5 trillion in FY25 to $2.1 trillion by FY30, implying a compound annual growth rate of around 8%. It also sees India's share of the global market rising from 13.8% to nearly 15% by 2030, supported by its skilled workforce and AI capabilities.

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The brokerage expects outcome-based pricing, vendor consolidation and AI-led transformation to increasingly separate industry leaders from laggards.

Coforge is Bernstein's top sector pick, with an 'Outperform' rating and a target price of Rs 2,750. It expects the company's AI revenue contribution to rise from 44% to 48-49% by FY30, while margins could expand from 14.4% in FY26 to over 18% by FY30. Persistent Systems and HCL Tech also receive 'Outperform' ratings, with target prices of Rs 7,000 and Rs 1,650, respectively.

The brokerage initiated coverage on TCS and Tech Mahindra with 'Market-Perform' ratings, setting target prices of Rs 2,401 and Rs 1,861. It expects TCS to deliver flat constant-currency revenue growth in FY27 before recovering to 3.5% in FY28. For Tech Mahindra, Project Fortius is expected to lift EBIT margins to around 15% in FY27.

Bernstein is more cautious on Infosys and Wipro, assigning both 'Underperform' ratings with target prices of Rs 950 and Rs 154, respectively. It sees growth moderation at Infosys and persistent execution challenges at Wipro weighing on their outlook.

Jefferies Flags Currency Risk, Prefers Infosys

Jefferies, meanwhile, maintains a selective stance on the sector, preferring Infosys and Sagility for their re-rating potential. It warns that every 1% appreciation in the rupee could reduce EPS by 2-4% for large IT companies and 3.5-5% for mid-sized firms.

TCS and Infosys have the lowest EPS sensitivity at 2%, while IKS and Sagility are relatively more exposed. Weak revenue growth, pricing pressure and limited room for margin expansion could make it harder for IT companies to absorb currency appreciation.

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