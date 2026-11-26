S&P Global Ratings has placed Nvidia Corp.'s 'AA' issuer credit rating and its 'AA' issue-level rating on senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications, citing concerns over the chipmaker's management and governance framework, including board independence and leadership succession planning.

The rating action, announced on Nov. 25, follows recent developments involving the company's chief executive officer and questions surrounding potential export control violations. S&P said these developments had exposed vulnerabilities in Nvidia's governance structure and raised questions about the effectiveness of board oversight.

"We believe the long tenure of certain board members may have compromised their independence. The company's corporate governance practices may also not have kept pace with NVIDIA's rapid growth and its role as a critical global technology enabler," S&P Global wrote in its report.

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Board Oversight And Leadership Succession Under Scrutiny

S&P also flagged concerns around Nvidia's exposure to China, particularly in relation to geopolitical risk management and internal controls. It said weak executive oversight and the absence of a succession plan had brought the company's dependence on key individuals into focus.

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"While NVIDIA management has delivered significant returns for its stakeholders over decades, weak executive oversight and lack of succession planning have brought questions around the “key man” risk to the forefront," the agency stated.

The departure and subsequent reinstatement of the CEO did not sufficiently address questions about the board's oversight of executive conduct, S&P added.

The agency has revised its management and governance modifier for Nvidia to neutral from positive and plans to meet with the board and management of Nvidia to discuss possible measures to address these concerns.

Potential Downgrade Within 90 Days

S&P also stated that Nvidia's competitive position, technology leadership, and financial profile remain unchanged for now. However, stricter export controls could weigh on its future growth prospects.

The agency is anticipating another downgrade over the next 90 days if further due diligence establishes that governance deficiencies remain unaddressed.

"We expect the potential downgrade to be limited to one notch, unless investigations or disclosures lead us to believe NVIDIA's reputation or future business prospects have been harmed," S&P added.

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