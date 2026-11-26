Denny's Diner on Thursday has reinstated a plaque marking the booth where Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang and his fellow founders discussed the idea for the chipmaker over coffee. In a statement, the diner chain recalled Huang's first jobs at Denny's and ended with an invitation to return. "Jensen, your booth is waiting and the coffee's on," the company said.

Denny's said it wrote to Nvidia's communications team on the morning of November 10, telling the chipmaker, "Jensen is part of our history, and we are part of his." The chain said it learned on Friday, November 13, that the plaque had come down and put it back up. Its statement gave no reason for the removal and did not identify who took it down.

Before he co-founded Nvidia, Huang washed dishes and served guests at Denny's. Years later, he and his co-founders sat down in one of the chain's booths to talk through the idea that became Nvidia. Denny's said it was proud of that shared history and noted that Huang still speaks with pride about his time working at the diner.

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The company also turned the spotlight on other employees who have worked the dish station over the years. "Every one of them matters to us," Denny's said, adding that Huang still remembers what he learned at the sink. The chain said Huang calls Denny's his "first alma mater," a description it said it takes seriously.

Denny's opened the statement with a nod to its menu. "Some things you just don't take off the menu," the chain said. "Jensen Huang is one of them." It closed by returning to the booth where the founders had talked over coffee, telling its former employee that his seat was waiting and reminding him that the diner is open around the clock.

Jensen Huang Back At Nvidia

Nvidia's board is facing scrutiny over its decision to bring back Jensen Huang, ending an 11-day leadership upheaval that began with the co-founder's resignation. The reversal has raised questions about the board's independence and how much influence President Donald Trump had over Huang's return. sec.gov

The board voted unanimously on Monday to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and a director. Nvidia said the decision followed discussions with Huang and "input from senior levels of the United States government." Trump publicly called for Huang's return and later took credit for the outcome. sec.gov

Six days earlier, Nvidia board chair Harvey C. Jones said during an earnings call that directors had no plans to reinstate Huang. Huang had resigned after acknowledging he had been unfaithful to his wife, amid reports linking him to a Chinese businesswoman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence. The Wall Street Journal subsequently reported that U.S. officials told congressional staffers they had seen no evidence that Chinese intelligence had directed her to spy on Huang. Nvidia said its independent board investigation would continue

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