Oil prices extended gains on Friday, with Brent crude trading around $97 a barrel, as fresh attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping routes in the Middle East heightened concerns over potential supply disruptions.

Brent crude climbed near $97, putting it on course for its first weekly gain in four weeks. It settled at $96.57 a barrel in the previous session.

Middle East Attacks Lift Supply Risk Premium

The latest gains followed reports of attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and commercial shipping. Houthi militants backed by Tehran struck Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery, forcing a temporary suspension of some operations. The attack followed an earlier strike on the Ras Tanura oil hub.

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Shipping risks have also intensified around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global crude flows. A tanker was hit in the strait on Wednesday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, while reports of vessels striking sea mines have added to concerns over the safety of shipments.

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The risks came as crude flows from the Persian Gulf had been gradually recovering, leaving the market vulnerable to any fresh disruption.

OPEC+ Meeting In Focus

Traders are also positioning ahead of Sunday's OPEC+ meeting, where members are expected to discuss the group's supply strategy for 2027. Reports suggest producers could extend existing output targets into the first quarter of next year.

A smaller-than-expected increase in US crude inventories has offered some additional support. Stockpiles rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week ended November 20, below analysts' expectations of a 1.5-million-barrel build.

Supply Surplus Caps Recovery

The rebound remains fragile. Despite Friday's advance, Brent is still down nearly 20% this month, with the gradual resumption of Persian Gulf shipments and expectations of ample global supply weighing on prices.

The International Energy Agency has forecast a supply surplus in the fourth quarter, while rising US commercial crude inventories have added to concerns about market oversupply.

Thinner trading volumes around the US Thanksgiving holiday have also amplified price movements.

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