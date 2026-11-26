India's capital expenditure cycle has further room to grow, with healthy corporate balance sheets, strong demand and supportive domestic conditions creating the foundation for a sustained investment cycle, according to Vikas Khemani, founder and chief investment officer of Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors.

Khemani said the opportunity extends beyond companies directly undertaking capital expenditure to businesses supplying the equipment, products and services that enable the investment cycle. These companies, he believes, can offer a better risk-reward profile by reducing exposure to the fortunes of individual project owners or manufacturers.

"The capex theme has been going on for a very long time. Every company has been expanding in its own capacity, depending on its balance sheet or ability to raise funds," Khemani told NDTV Profit in an interview.

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He added that India cannot aspire to increase manufacturing's contribution to 25% of GDP without sustained investment in capacity.

Why India's Capex Cycle Could Sustain

Khemani sees several factors supporting the investment cycle, including government incentives, demand creation and the financial strength of Indian companies. Unlike previous periods when balance-sheet constraints could limit expansion, corporate finances are now in better shape, while companies also have access to equity capital to fund new capacity.

"The good news is that today's balance sheets are very good. Equity is available to expand capacity. I think all those things are supporting this, and I think it will continue for a very long period of time," he said.

Carnelian has been active in the capital expenditure and manufacturing themes for some time, investing both in capital goods companies and businesses undertaking expansion, particularly in manufacturing.

Why Enablers Could Offer Better Risk-Reward

Within the capex theme, Khemani sees merit in looking beyond the companies investing in large projects. Businesses supplying equipment, products and services to multiple companies can offer greater diversification than those dependent on a single asset or end-user.

"Generally, the picks-and-shovels companies tend to do better," he said, explaining that investing in an individual asset owner or original equipment manufacturer can involve concentrated risks. Enabler companies, by contrast, can diversify their customer base and business exposure.

However, he cautioned against approaching the theme purely through sectoral enthusiasm. Management quality and valuations remain important considerations, particularly in segments where investor interest has pushed stock prices sharply higher.

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Citing the power transmission and distribution space, he said several multinational companies in the segment have become expensive, making enablers worth considering instead.

"It's a combination of a lot of things, but generally speaking, picks-and-shovels guys tend to do slightly better from a risk-adjusted return perspective," he said.

Investors Sitting On Sidelines Likely To Return

Khemani also sees scope for investors who have stayed away from equities to re-enter the market as confidence improves. He said many investors had been waiting for a more favourable entry point, despite the opportunity he sees in the current market setup.

"Lots of people were sitting on the sidelines, wanting to put money, but were not having the confidence," he said.

He expects some of these investors to return, particularly if markets sustain their recovery. Systematic investment plan flows, meanwhile, could continue to expand as Indian households increase their exposure to financial markets and equities.

Taking a five-to-10-year view, Khemani expects this trend to strengthen further, adding to the domestic liquidity available to Indian equities.

Khemani Remains Constructive On Indian Markets

Khemani said the domestic economy has remained resilient, with demand holding up, economic growth staying strong and corporate balance sheets showing no significant signs of stress. He also pointed to the correction in valuations as a favourable factor for long-term investors.

He expects foreign institutional flows to improve as global interest rates settle and capital allocation shifts towards markets benefiting from the changing global investment landscape.

While short-term market movements and rotations between large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks will continue, Khemani remains constructive on the broader market over a two-to-five-year horizon.

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