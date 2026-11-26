Exchange operator BSE share price rallied as much as 4.47% on Thursday after HSBC initiated coverage on India's two leading stock exchanges, backing the smaller exchange over its much larger rival National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The brokerage's "David over Goliath" call assigns BSE a 'Buy' rating, while recommending investors 'Hold' NSE, on the back of greater earnings growth potential at the former.

The BSE share price touched an intraday high of Rs 3,944, taking its five-year returns to around 2,234%. At 11:01 am, the stock was trading 4.33% higher at Rs 3,937. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up half a percent at 25,949. BSE's 52-week high stands at Rs 4,446.80.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

HSBC Prefers BSE Over NSE, Sees 20% Upside

HSBC initiated coverage on BSE with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 4,500, implying upside of 20% from its reference price. It assigned NSE a 'Hold' rating with a target price of Rs 2,300, indicating 4% upside.

HSBC analysts Rahil Shah, Abhishek Murarka and Yash Taparia said both exchanges have a long growth runway but differ in their market positioning and valuations.

READ | NSE Surpasses London Stock Exchange To Become World's Third-Largest Exchange

BSE's growth prospects are supported by market share gains in equity options, improving resilience in the cash market and the expansion of non-transaction revenue, HSBC said. It expects the exchange to deliver faster profit growth over the medium term.

NSE, meanwhile, has a near-monopoly position in several market segments, high turnover market shares and superior technology. However, HSBC believes these strengths are largely reflected in its valuation, leaving limited scope for further re-rating. The brokerage estimates NSE's profit after tax could grow at a compound annual rate of around 13% between FY27 and FY30.

HDFC Securities Upgrades BSE To Buy

Separately, HDFC Securities upgraded BSE to Buy from Add and raised its target price to Rs 4,450 from Rs 4,180, citing a recovery in derivatives trading volumes and continued market share gains.

Industry options premium average daily traded value (ADTV) rebounded 42% month on month to Rs 1,060 billion in October, 13% above the pre-CAS average in Q1FY27. Notional ADTV recovered 31% to Rs 507 trillion.

BSE led the recovery, with its premium ADTV rising 53% month on month to Rs 355 billion, 20% above its Q1FY27 average. Its notional and premium market shares improved to 48.7% and 33.5%, respectively, from 46.8% and 32% in Q2FY27.

Industry premium ADTV rose to Rs 1,178 billion in November so far, while BSE's November-to-date premium ADTV stood at Rs 324 billion, 9% above its Q1FY27 average.

CAS 2.0 Could Support Further Recovery

HDFC Securities also cited SEBI's revised Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework, effective December 7, as a positive for derivatives activity. Under CAS 2.0, expiring derivatives contracts will be settled using the 30-minute VWAP of continuous trading, while the auction will determine only the cash market close.

The brokerage raised its FY27, FY28 and FY29 EPS estimates by 1.3%, 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. Its revised target price factors in volume recovery, continued options market share gains, a lower Settlement Guarantee Fund requirement and BSE's ability to grow faster than the industry.

READ | 17 Days Of FII Buying, Record Rs 1.22 Lakh Crore Inflows In November: Why Financials Are Getting The Lion's Share

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.