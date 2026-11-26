A stretch of highway in Gujarat recently turned into a runway when four aircraft belonging to the Indian Army's aero-adventure team, Team Mountain Eagles, successfully landed on a national highway and carried out ground operations. The exercise was a part of the Indian Army's 'Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition' and demonstrated the coordination between the Army, the National Highways authority of India (NHAI), local administration and the police.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari shared a video of the development on X, describing it as a historic demonstration of cooperation between the Indian Army and the NHAI.

He stated in his post, "In a historic demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), 4️⃣ microlight aircraft of the Indian Army's ‘Team Mountain Eagles', participating in the Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition, successfully landed and took off from the Amritsar–Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754A), between Chainage Km 946 and Km 949 in Gujarat."

ALSO READ: Adani Defence Successfully Fires Four Anti-Tank Missiles In Pokhran Test Range

Four Aircraft Participate In Highway Landing Exercise

According to the PIB release, the participating fleet comprised two fixed-wing microlight aircraft and two powered hang gliders. These included the X-Air 'Hanuman', Savannah MXP 740, Tanarg Bionix, and Nuvix Skypper. The aircraft reportedly took off from Kandla Airport before landing on the designated highway stretch near Bakutra Toll Plaza in Gujarat's Patan district.

The exercise involved extensive coordination between the Army, NHAI, state police, and the local administration. NHAI technical teams inspected the selected stretch to ensure that its surface and other physical conditions were suitable for the operation.

Traffic was temporarily diverted and the designated corridor was cleared in order to facilitate the aircraft movements. Army ground support personnel also carried out mobile refuelling operations before the aircraft completed their turnaround procedures.

The PIB stated that normal traffic movement was restored shortly after the exercise, with minimal inconvenience to commuters.

What Is The 'Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition'?

The expedition was organised by the Army Adventure Nodal Centre's Microlight Powered Hang Glider unit at the Military College of Telecommunications and Engineering (MCTE), Mhow.

The expedition was flagged off on November 14 and is scheduled to conclude on November 28. It covers Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, with MCTE, Mhow, serving as its starting and finishing point.

The exercise demonstrated how suitable highway stretches could potentially support specialised aviation requirements, including certain emergency and strategic operations. Gadkari also highlighted the scope of highway infrastructure in promoting aero-adventure and tourism, subject to necessary safety arrangements.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, we remain committed to building a robust, resilient and future-ready National Highway network that goes beyond connectivity to serve the nation's developmental, strategic and emergency-response needs," Gadkari wrote.

ALSO READ: NTA Opens Army Cadet College January 2027 Registration: Check Exam Date, Key Details and more

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.