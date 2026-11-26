The outlook for sugar companies sweetened as lower production estimates point towards rising prices, in turn lifting the stocks in trade in Thursday.

Shares of major sugar mill companies such as Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd., Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd., Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd., EID Parry (India) Ltd., Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd., and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. rallied up to 15%.

The gains were led by Dhampur Sugar Mills, which touched a high of Rs 182.85 apiece after rising 15%, followed by Shree Renuka Sugars which traded 12% higher at 18.8, while Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar rose 9% to Rs 17.45.

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Sugar supply has an inverse relationship with Sugar shares, strains on supply and production often spells gains for sugar stocks.

"Sugar stocks may remain in focus as lower production estimates could support domestic sugar prices. ISMA expects India's net sugar production to decline to 26.5 million tonnes in 2026-27 from 27.9 million tonnes in the previous season," said Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer, Master Capital Services.

He added that lower sugarcane acreage and reduced output expectations in Maharashtra could tighten supply and improve realisations for sugar companies, which may support profitability and investor sentiment across the sector.

"However, profitability will depend on government policies, ethanol diversion, export permissions and cane costs. Investors should track company debt and margins," Singh outlined.

In August, shares of sugar companies had clocked a massive rally after both global and domestic rates of raw sugar hovered near fresh highs.

The shares delivered strong gains from their 2026 lows, with most major names seeing a sharp recovery amid expectations of tighter global supplies and firm sugar prices.



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