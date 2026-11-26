It was a fun-filled episode when Ravi Kishan and Akshay Kumar featured in Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. The episode had several entertaining moments, but one particular exchange between the actors caught viewers' attention.

Ravi Kishan struggled to pronounce the luxury car brand Lamborghini, prompting Akshay to pull his leg and quip that he should have just named an Indian car instead.

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Clips from the episode circulating on X show the actors participating in a playful task in which host Karan asked them to create a cool, urban scene similar to Dil Chahta Hai. Ravi took on the role of a lover boy, while Akshay played the girl.

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Ravi began the act by greeting Akshay, saying, “Hi. How are you, babes?”

Akshay responded, “I'm alright.” As Ravi continued complimenting him, Akshay jokingly said, “Shut up, you dog.”

The banter continued as Ravi suggested taking Akshay out to Carter Road for a latte. Akshay was quick to reject him, leading to more hilarious exchanges between the two.

Ravi Kishan Struggles To Pronounce Lamborghini

The funniest moment came when Akshay asked Ravi, “What car do you drive?” To this, Ravi attempted to name Lamborghini but struggled with its pronunciation. His response left Karan Johar laughing out loud, as he jokingly repeated, “I love that. Hey, babes.”

Akshay did not miss the opportunity to tease Ravi. Reacting to Ravi's struggle, he said, “Abe tum Indian car hi bol deta. Nahi bol pa raha tha Lamborghini to Indian hi bol deta (You could have said Indian car. You couldn't say Lamborghini. You could have named an Indian car).”

Ravi had a simple explanation for not choosing an Indian car. He replied, “Nahi mujhe wo gaadi pasand hai (No, I like that car.)"

The exchange left the trio in splits and added another memorable moment to the episode.

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The episode also had some other entertaining moments. During a segment when Akshay called his wife Twinkle Khanna, she did not miss the opportunity to pull Akshay's leg. From complaining about his early-morning singing to taking a dig at him for appearing on the chat show for free, she left everyone laughing.

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