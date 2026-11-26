On the 18th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, survivor and key eyewitness Devika Rotawan has said her memories of that night remain "as vivid as ever."

Rotawan, who was nine when she was shot at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), told ANI and IANS she still has not forgotten the "harrowing night."

'A Man Holding A Large Gun'

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Rotawan said she was on her way to Pune to visit her elder brother, with her father, when the attack began at CST. "At nine years old, I didn't even know the word 'terrorism' or what it meant," she told ANI.

"All I knew was that I saw a man holding a large gun, firing indiscriminately. He seemed to derive pleasure from killing people."

A bullet struck her right leg and she collapsed, losing consciousness. "My father fell on top of me," she said. He later told her that a police officer and a ticket collector had taken her to hospital.

Identifying Kasab In Court

Her father saw both terrorists at the station, she said, and she saw Ajmal Kasab. "On June 10, 2009, I identified him in court, my father had identified him first, followed by me," she said. "Becoming a witness completely altered the course of my life."

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Recalling that day, she told IANS: "When I reached the courtroom on June 10, I walked with crutches. I felt like picking up that crutch and hitting Kasab, or if someone gave me a gun, I would finish him off right there."

'Real Masterminds' In Pakistan

Rotawan said Kasab's execution brought "some relief," but she did not consider it enough. "It feels as though he was merely a mosquito that was swatted away," she said. "The real masterminds, those sitting in Pakistan, nurturing and creating people like Kasab, will only truly face justice when they, too, are executed or punished."

'Make It A Strength'

She said she refused to let the attack define her as a victim. "I did not spend that night in trauma; on that night I made my strength to fight against terrorism," she said.

"If I had kept crying over that trauma and stayed home, I could never have given testimony against terrorism."

Her message to others: "When some incident happens in our lives, we shouldn't treat it as trauma, we should turn it into a strength and fight against it."

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Global Peace Honour

Rotawan said she received the Global Peace Honour on 21 November, calling it "a very big thing" that gives her "inspiration and courage." She said she would keep "raising my voice against terrorism."

The 26/11 Attacks

The attacks began on 26 November 2008, when ten Lashkar-e-Taiba gunmen from Pakistan arrived by sea and struck sites across Mumbai, including CST. The assault lasted about three days and killed 166 people.

Kasab, the only gunman captured alive, was hanged on 21 November 2012.

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