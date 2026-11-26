A 180-metre musical fountain with a light-and-sound show themed on Maratha history has opened at Powai Lake in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurated the fountain at Ganesh Ghat, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged residents and tourists to visit.

What The Show Offers

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Lodha said the attraction is a "captivating blend of water, lights, music and fire" that brings alive the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the valour of the Marathas and Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

Photographs shared with the posts show a large image of the Maratha ruler projected over the lake, flames rising from the water and coloured jets lit in red and green against the city skyline.

"A celebration of Maharashtra's history, brought to life through modern technology," Lodha wrote on X, calling it a must-visit for Mumbaikars and visitors. He added that Powai Lake "now has a spectacular new attraction on Mumbai's tourism map."

READ | 'Chaityabhoomi' Renaming Proposal Applies Only to Dadar Metro Station, Not Railway Station, Maharashtra CMO Says

Rs 30-Crore Project

The project cost Rs 30 crore and was billed as a multimedia show celebrating the history of the Maratha Empire and Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. The inauguration was scheduled for Sunday at 7 pm. Lodha posted about the launch on 23 November.

Fadnavis Welcomes Attraction

In a post on X, written in Marathi, Fadnavis said he was delighted that the fountain and show had been dedicated to Mumbaikars. He said the history of Shivaji Maharaj, the Marathas' valour and the state's cultural heritage "will now come alive before your eyes."

Calling it an unforgettable experience for Mumbaikars and every tourist visiting the city, Fadnavis ended his post with: "Be sure to visit Powai Lake!"

About Powai Lake

Powai Lake is an artificial lake in Mumbai's Powai valley, and the suburb takes its name from it. Its overflow drains into the Mithi River. The new show adds to the lakefront's appeal as a leisure destination in the city's northeastern suburbs.

READ | Drive-By Firing Outside Jewellery Store In Mumbai's Mahim Sparks Panic. What Police Know So Far

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.