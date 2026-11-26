Market analysts on Thursday, November 26, have recommended eight stocks for traders on citing favourable chart patterns and momentum signals. The eight stocks spans a broad range of industries including aviation, pharmaceuticals, healthcare services, defence, textiles, renewable energy and auto components.

Among the eight stocks, InterGlobe Aviation offers the highest potential gain at 9.3%, followed closely by Cohance Lifesciences and UNO Minda.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) (CMP: Rs 5,720.00)

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, recommends buying InterGlobe Aviation shares at the current market price of Rs 5,720 with a stop loss at Rs 5,440 and a target of Rs 6,250. The target implies a potential upside of around 9.3%, while the stop loss limits downside risk.

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Mankind Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,685)

Mishra also suggests a buy on Mankind Pharma at Rs 2,685. He has placed a stop loss at Rs 2,580 and a target price of Rs 2,830. The stock offers a potential upside of approximately 5.4% from the current market price.

Sportking India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 234)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, has recommended buying Sportking India with a target price of Rs 249 and a stop loss at Rs 221.5. Based on the target, the stock has a potential upside of about 6.4% over its current market price.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd. (CMP: Rs 489.60)

Rajani is also bullish on Cohance Lifesciences and recommends buying the stock with a target of Rs 530 and a stop loss at Rs 470. At the suggested target, the stock could deliver a potential upside of nearly 8.3% from its current level.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. (CMP: Rs 826)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager, Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has advised traders to buy Fortis Healthcare around Rs 825 with a stop loss at Rs 800 and a target of Rs 870. The recommendation indicates a potential upside of around 5.3%.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) (CMP: Rs 404.30)

Krishan has also recommended Bharat Electronics (BEL), suggesting a buy around Rs 402 with a stop loss at Rs 388 and a target price of Rs 424. The defence PSU stock offers a potential upside of approximately 4.9% from the current market price of Rs 404.30.

Acme Solar Holdings Ltd. (CMP: Rs 417.00)

Deven Mehata, Manager, Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities, recommends buying Acme Solar Holdings at Rs 416.7 with a stop loss at Rs 400 and a target of Rs 450. The target signals a potential upside of around 7.9%.

UNO Minda Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,375.00)

Mehata has also picked UNO Minda, recommending the stock at Rs 1,375 with a stop loss at Rs 1,320 and a target price of Rs 1,485. The target translates into a potential upside of roughly 8.0%, making it one of the higher-return ideas among the analysts' recommendations for the day.

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