The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking positive cues from Asian markets, despite mixed global signals.

In the previous session, the Sensex and Nifty 50 rallied nearly 1.8% each, with the Nifty closing above 25,800 on the monthly expiry day.

However, the Nifty 50 failed to close above its recent highs near 26,000, where significant call open interest is concentrated, according to Jay Thakkar, Vice President and Head of Derivatives and Quant Research at ICICI Securities.

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Options data indicate strong put support at 25,500, followed by 25,000, which Thakkar considers a crucial support for the December series. A sustained move above 26,000 could trigger call unwinding and push the index towards 26,500 and subsequently 27,000.

While the rise in FII net index short positions to 90,000 contracts from 50,000 is a near-term concern, continued buying in the equity cash market is providing support.

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Thakkar maintains a positive-to-sideways outlook as long as the Nifty holds above 25,000 on a positional basis.

Stocks To Buy Today

Jay Thakkar recommends buying InterGlobe Aviation, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Eicher Motors shares for short-term trading. Here are the trading strategies:

1. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) | Buy

> Entry Price: Rs 5,710-5,730

> Targets: Rs 5,850-5,900

> Stop Loss: Below Rs 5,650

InterGlobe Aviation has witnessed a price breakout accompanied by fresh long additions, indicating improving momentum. Short covering towards the end of the November series further strengthens the near-term outlook.

Options data show the stock trading above key call bases at Rs 5,500 and Rs 5,700, while fresh put additions at these strikes provide downside support. The stock is also trading above its Max Pain level of Rs 5,500.

2. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Buy

> Entry Price: Rs 2,720-2,740

> Targets: Rs 2,850-2,930

> Stop Loss: Below Rs 2,600

Glenmark remains in an uptrend, supported by fresh long additions. After a brief consolidation without significant short additions, the stock appears to have resumed its upward momentum.

The stock has closed above the Rs 2,700 strike, where fresh put writing has also emerged. Sustaining above this level could trigger call unwinding and support a move towards Rs 2,800 and higher. Its Max Pain level is Rs 2,620.

3. Eicher Motors | Buy

> Entry Price: Rs 8,340-8,370

> Targets: Rs 8,550-8,700

> Stop Loss: Below Rs 8,230

Eicher Motors has witnessed a breakout from its prolonged consolidation phase, accompanied by fresh long additions in the derivatives segment. This indicates a potential shift towards a medium-term uptrend after months of profit booking and long unwinding.

Options data show strong put additions at lower strikes, providing downside support. A sustained move above Rs 8,500 could accelerate the upward momentum. The Rs 9,000 strike has the highest call open interest, while the stock is trading comfortably above its Max Pain level of Rs 8,100.

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