A firing incident was reported at PC Jain Jewellers in Mumbai's Mahim area, triggering panic and tension in the locality.

According to initial information, unidentified assailants fired five to six rounds at the jewellery store, located next to Shobha Hotel in Mahim.

The incident created panic in the area, with the motive behind the firing remaining unclear.

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Soon after receiving information about the firing, senior police officials reached the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mahendra Pandit also visited the scene to assess the situation.

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IANS reported that a forensic team was later called in to examine the crime scene and collect evidence, police officials said. The team will analyse the material recovered from the spot to help investigators piece together what happened.

According to the report, police have launched an investigation and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the firing. Investigators are also examining the movement of the vehicle allegedly used by the accused, an official said.

CCTV footage from the jewellery shop and nearby areas is also likely to be examined to identify the suspects and trace their escape route.

The identities of the two men allegedly involved in the firing and the motive behind the incident are yet to be established. Police are also investigating whether more people were involved in the attack.

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Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.



(This is a developing story)

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