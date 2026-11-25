WhatsApp users will soon be able to decide exactly when their messages reach the other person. The Meta-owned platform has announced a scheduled messages feature, which it described in a blog post as one of the most requested by its users.

The tool allows a message to be written immediately but delivered at a later time, anywhere from 10 minutes to 14 days ahead. It can be used in individual chats as well as in groups.

The Thinking Behind It

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WhatsApp said the feature is meant for moments when a person thinks of something to say, but the moment is not the right one to send it.

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It offered two examples. Someone who remembers at 11 pm that a friend has an exam the following morning could set a good-luck note to arrive later. Another user might want a birthday greeting to land at midnight for a friend living in a different time zone, instead of at midnight where the sender is.

Setting It Up

Scheduling a message takes only a few seconds. Once the text is ready, the user has to long-press the send button. A date and time can then be selected for delivery.

On the receiving end, nothing changes. The message will look the same as a normally sent one.

Edit Your Plans

All messages that have been set for the future can be viewed in one place. A user who has second thoughts can remove a scheduled message before its delivery time.

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No Phone Needed At Delivery Time

The sender's phone does not need to be on for the message to go through. According to WhatsApp, a scheduled message will still be delivered at the set time if the device has been switched off or its battery has died.

Privacy has also been kept in mind. Like other personal chats on the app, these messages are end-to-end encrypted, the company said, which means they cannot be read by anyone else, WhatsApp included.

Media Supported

Apart from text, the feature also supports photos and videos, so users can plan to send pictures or clips at a particular time as well.

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Global Rollout

WhatsApp said the feature will reach users across the world gradually over the coming weeks.

The company said the update gives people another way to be there for those close to them, with their message arriving at precisely the moment they intended.

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