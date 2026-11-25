The Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation (KMF) has reduced the selling prices of Nandini Curd by Rs 2 per kg following a direction from the Karnataka government.

The revised rates will come into effect from Sunday, November 29, 2026, offering some relief to consumers across the state.

The decision comes days after the earlier price revision attracted criticism. The state government asked KMF to lower curd prices in the interest of consumers. The federation has now announced revised rates for its 500-gram and one-kilogram curd packs.

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Under the new pricing structure, a 500-gram pack of Nandini Curd will cost Rs 33 instead of Rs 34. Similarly, the price of the one-kilogram pack will fall from Rs 68 to Rs 66. The revised rates will apply from November 29.

(This is a developing story)

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