Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is stepping into a new chapter and US President Donald Trump has now shared his thoughts on the actor's next big role.

Trump has wished Pattinson luck in taking on the role of James Bond. According to the New York Post, Trump discussed the actor during an interview at the Oval Office and said, "He looks nice. You know, I wish him luck."

Before answering, Trump asked his aide Natalie Harper to bring him articles about Pattinson so he could learn more about the actor, including his political views.

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Trump then called out, "Is James Bond conservative? Natalie," prompting Harper to bring printouts from her desk outside the Oval Office. After looking through the material, she told him, "He's been good."

Trump responded, "I always like people that like me."

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Trump Revisits 2012 Tweet About Kristen Stewart

The New York Post reported that one of the articles shown to Trump included a post he had shared on Twitter in 2012, when Pattinson and his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart were in the spotlight over their relationship.

Trump read the old post aloud: "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again - just watch."

He then added, "This was a long time ago.

At the time, Stewart had been publicly linked to director Rupert Sanders, while reports about trouble between her and Pattinson were making headlines. Trump repeatedly posted about the pair on social media.

He posted nearly a dozen times about Pattinson and Stewart in one month and continued commenting on them even after they briefly reunited. The two eventually ended their relationship.

Robert Pattinson As The New James Bond

Pattinson was announced as the new Agent 007 last week, making him the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy. Amazon MGM Studios also released the first image of Pattinson in one of Bond's classic tuxedos, officially confirming his casting.

The studio said his appointment would "usher in a new era for one of cinema's most celebrated characters."

Further details about the upcoming Bond film, including its plot and Pattinson's portrayal of the character, have not yet been revealed.

READ | Caped Crusader Is Next 007: Robert Pattinson Announced As New James Bond

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