The Delhi government is considering including tobacco-related products in its proposed deposit return scheme as it looks to improve waste collection and prevent recyclable materials from damaging the environment.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday that products such as plastic PET bottles and packaging used for khaini and gutkha could feature in the scheme's initial phase. The proposal was discussed during a meeting chaired by Sirsa with senior officials from the environment department.

The meeting focused on developing the policy framework and deciding how the scheme could be implemented across the national capital. Officials are examining existing deposit return models before finalising a system suited to Delhi's requirements.

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Sirsa said the government is particularly studying the model followed in Himachal Pradesh. It will assess different approaches and their feasibility before preparing a framework for Delhi.

How Will The Deposit Return Scheme Work?

A deposit return scheme works by charging consumers a small, refundable amount when they purchase selected products. Buyers can claim this money back by returning the empty packaging to authorised collection centres or participating retailers.

For example, a customer purchasing a plastic bottle would pay an additional deposit. The customer would receive that amount after returning the empty bottle to an approved collection point.

The system aims to encourage consumers to return used packaging instead of throwing it away. It could improve waste segregation, increase recycling and reduce the amount of plastic entering landfills, drains and water bodies.

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Delhi Government Wants A Wider Waste Recovery Network

Sirsa had earlier asked officials to prepare a detailed proposal for the scheme within a month. The environment department was directed to examine existing systems, assess their suitability and develop an implementation plan.

The proposed framework will cover financial arrangements, institutional responsibilities, stakeholder participation and the rollout process.

The minister has also raised concerns about plastic waste blocking drains, polluting water bodies and damaging soil. He warned that open burning of waste also contributes to air pollution.

States such as Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have already introduced similar systems. Officials said these initiatives have delivered encouraging results in recovering waste.

Globally, deposit return systems operate in more than 40 countries. Officials said several countries have achieved return rates above 90%, with some reporting recovery rates of up to 96%.

Delhi expects the proposed scheme to reduce pressure on municipal waste management systems. It also aims to bring consumers, businesses and recyclers together to improve the recovery of recyclable waste.

(With PTI Inputs)

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