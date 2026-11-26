A Reddit user has shared a frustrating experience with their manager at a startup after being asked to work on a Saturday despite completing a 55-hour work week. The incident took place on a Friday evening at around 8:15 pm. The employee was preparing to leave when their manager sent a Slack message, asking the team to report at the Gurugram office the next day.

“I reminded him politely that I had already told him two weeks back about my cousin's roka ceremony on Saturday afternoon and I had finished all my deliverables before leaving. He called me right next to his desk in front of two other juniors and calmly said 'yaar startup me ownership leni padti hai',” the employee said, adding that he stated the previous employees also used to work on weekends.

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The employee said the comment left them deeply upset. The Reddit user also pointed out working six Saturdays in the past two months without overtime pay or compensatory leave.

The employee had to cancel going to the family event because of the situation.

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“Ended up having to cancel on my family at night and drag myself into a half empty office on Saturday morning while feeling completely hollow inside,” the Redditor said, adding that the team was made to stay until 7 pm while the manager spent time scrolling through Instagram.

The employee used the time to update job search on Naukri. The person applied to 14 companies and reportedly secured two HR calls for Monday.

Following the incident, the employee decided that arguing with the manager or quitting without another offer was not a practical option. Instead, the employee used the office hours to search for new opportunities and expects two calls from HRs soon.

Reacting to the post, many people highlighted the widespread presence of toxic work culture in the Indian job market.

“This ownership gaslighting in Indian startups is completely out of hand and juniors need to stop falling for it. Founders and middle managers use words like hustle, family and ownership purely to extract 70 hour weeks on a fixed salary without paying overtime or giving real equity,” a user posted.

Echoing similar sentiments, another said, “Corporate memory loss needs to be studied Yaar. The Saturday you ruined your family function to save their deadline gets forgotten by Monday morning, and your reward for finishing fast is always more work.”

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Many also noted how hard it was to switch jobs in the current market, while applying on online platforms was like “shouting into a blackhole.”

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